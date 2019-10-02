Rick Haan died suddenly on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Dallas. He was 41 years of age.

The incredible outpouring of love from so many others is truly a blessing for Rick's family in this difficult time. We are comforted in our faith that Rick is at peace with the Lord and that we will see him again.

Rick was born March 15, 1978, in Lansing, Michigan. He was an incredibly kind, devoted, and loving father, husband, brother, son and friend, who will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

He spent his childhood in Michigan, spending much time outdoors with his father golfing and fishing. He had a great love of college sports, especially his beloved Michigan State University Spartans, where he attended college and worked in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. it was in the athletic department where he met his wife, Adrienne. Soon after, they moved to Lubbock for Rick to begin law school at Texas Tech University School of Law.

After graduating from law school, Rick went on to achieve the highest score on the Texas State Bar examination. Rick then joined the law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP in its real estate and banking practice group, where he spent the next 13 years of his career, eventually becoming an equity partner at the firm. Rick handled complex commercial real estate transactions of all types, and was known equally for his intelligence and his practical approach to his work. Rick was universally admired and beloved by his colleagues, clients and opposing counsel. He was a mentor and friend to many Thompson & Knight employees, associates and partners, and everyone agrees that life at the firm will never be the same without him.

He made his home in Dallas, where his family grew to include his three children. He joined the Knights of Columbus and found a brotherhood who valued service and family as much as he did. Rick was always one to help anyone in need, from setting up at Emily's basketball practices to packing meals at charity organizations. He was a genuine, generous, caring man who made sure this would live on in his children.

Rick is survived by his wife of 15 years, Adrienne; their children, Emily (8), Julia (4), and Luke (1); his parents, Richard and Mary Haan, of Frankfort, Michigan; in-laws, Steven and Sylvia Haynes, of El Paso; his brother, Eric Haan and wife Karla; his sister, Lisa Davis, and her husband Jarrod; his sister, Renee Tilley and husband, John; his siter, Rachel Neff and husband, Craig; his brother, Lonnie Haan; his sister, Mariah Haan; his brother-in-law, Aaron Haynes and wife, Andrea; nephews, Carter Davis, Alden Tilley, Henry Tilley, Pablo Haan, Owen Neff, and Joshua Haan; nieces, Caroline Tilley, Samantha Davis, Ava Tilley, and Natalie and Olivia Haynes.

As a friend who know Rick in all aspects of his life shared, "He was the best of us. We are less without him". Thank you, Ben, for your wonderfully fitting tribute to Rick.

In lieu of flowers, you may honor Rick through a contribution in his memory to , or to one of Rick's: Feed My Starving Children, or KidsAlive International.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Rick on the Sparkman Crane website under "Add a Memory" These will be treasured by his family now and always.