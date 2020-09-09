1/
Rita Marie Lovendusky
FRANKFORT-Rita Marie Lovendusky, 69, passed away on September 2, 2020, at Munson Medical Center. Rita was born on March 2, 1951, to her parents John and Grace (Fuller) Lovendusky.

Rita loved to watch the local high school sports programs, especially football and baseball, and was an avid follower of the Lions and Tigers teams. She briefly attended college, but later returned home and found her true passion in life. She worked as a caregiver at the Maples in Frankfort, for 42 years. It was the only job she ever had but she loved it just the same. She enjoyed going to church and the conversations she had there. Her one indulgence was occasionally hitting the penny slots at the Turtle Creek Casino. She also enjoyed catching up with old friends at Rosie's once a month. It always gave her something to look forward to. She was a caring sister, aunt, and friend who will truly be missed.

Rita is survived by her brother, John H. Lovendusky; nephews, Jay (Serena) Lovendusky, Jeramie (Audrey) Lovendusky, and Josh (Andrea) Lovendusky; grand nieces and nephews, Josaphine, Tori, Honalore, Ryan, Colton, Jackson, and Eliana.

The family has decided not to hold a memorial service as cremation has already taken place. Contributions may be directed to Benzie or Frankfort Athletic Programs. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Family Funeral Home
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
