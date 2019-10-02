Robert A. Meyers, formerly of Ann Arbor, MI, and more recently of Bonita Springs, FL, and Frankfort, MI, died peacefully early in the morning of September 23, at his lakeside home, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on June 11, 1936, in Detroit, MI. He was the son of Clem and Esther Meyers, and the brother of Joan Stearns. He graduated from Redford High School, and then paid his own way through undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan from proceeds from his ice cream truck. He later went on to receive both his DDS and MS degrees from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. After teaching at the dental school himself, Bob opened his own practice in pediatric dentistry in Ann Arbor, where he worked until his retirement in 1997, treating generations of children with his naturally warm, gentle, good-humored manner. In addition to his practice, Bob held numerous leadership positions in the community and on various professional associations. He was also a national authority on dental insurance, which he pioneered as a founder and long-time director of Delta Dental of Michigan.

Bob married Norma Van Tuyl, his high school sweetheart, in 1958, and together they had three children: Richard Meyers, Steven Meyers, and Susan Ratner. Rick lives in Ann Arbor, MI, with his wife, Nancy, and their children, Ben and Sarah. Steve lives in ReykjavÃ­k, Iceland, with his wife, HrÃ¶nn, and their daughters, NÃ­na, ÃšrsÃºla, and MÃ­a. Susie lives in Ho-ho-kus, New Jersey, with her husband, Ian, and their children, William, Charlie, Natalia, and August. Norma predeceased Bob in 1991, and Bob married Phyllis Clark in 1992.

Helping others, especially those less fortunate, was a constant theme in Bob's life and work. Through Project HOPE he taught dentistry on a Navajo reservation in Arizona. Through his dental practice, he prioritized care for children with special needs. As a member of the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, he endowed a scholarship for the STRIVE program, which allows at-risk high school students to continue their educations at Washtenaw Community College. In his later years he gave his time to Habitat for Humanity and volunteered at the Naples Community Hospital, in Florida. These are just a few of the many ways in which Bob sought to leave the world a little better than he found it.

Bob loved his life. He rarely complained about his own challenges. He made friends easily and wore his emotions on his sleeve. He loved to travel, to see his country and the world. He was curious, open-hearted, and loved to learn new things. He loved his antique cars, and his toolbox, and the many projects around the house that would keep him busy. Most of all he loved his family, and spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his three children; his nine grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Mo.

Bob's family and friends will gather to celebrate his life next summer at the Congregational Summer Assembly near Frankfort, MI. A smaller service will be held in Bonita Springs, FL, in October.

Instead of flowers, donations in Bob's spirit can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, in Chamberlain, SD, or Munson Hospice, in Traverse City, MI. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home