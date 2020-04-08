Robert 'Bob' Allen Carter

FRANKFORT -- Robert "Bob" Allen Carter, 93, died on March 10, 2020, as a result of a brief illness.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1927, in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The details for the memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family is being cared for by Jowett Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Service.

Donald 'Don' Howard Champine

Donald "Don" Howard Champine, 84, of Interlochen, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 2, 1935, in St. Clair Shores, the son of Howard and Grace (Jorah) Champine.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as an Airborne Ranger. He worked for Penn Central Railroad and later, for Ford Motor Company, retiring as a traffic controller.

He was a good man who worked hard to provide for his family. In his spare time, he loved to hunt, fish and bowl. He loved his family, and always had a smile on his face.

Don is also survived by his children, Renee (Denny) Blonshine, of Traverse City, Debbie (Dennis) Cryderman, of Richmond, Sue (Bob Jr.) Stone, of Interlochen, and Steven Champine, of Memphis; his grandchildren, Christina (Matthew) Egeler, Brad (Leslie) Cryderman, Dan Cryderman, Zach Stone, Angie (Neal) Jones, Josh Stone, Denny (Kate) Cerasoli and Randy Blonshine; his great-grandchildren, Deven (Samantha) Hall, Dylen Hall, Aiden Cryderman, Brady Cryderman, Chezyrae Jones and Jazlyne Jones; his siblings; Ronald Champine, of St. Clair Shores, Richard Champine, of Sterling Heights, and Sally (Paul) McLean, of Macomb Township.

On Aug. 20, 1955, Don married Marguerite "Marge" Emily D'Haenens, who preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and his great-granddaughter, Shelbey Hall.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in the Inland Township Cemetery in Interlochen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

James 'Ben' Benzonia Evans

FRANKFORT -- James "Ben" Benzonia Evans, passed away April 1, 2020, at Munson Hospice House, in Traverse City, Michigan.

He was born on June 24, 1948, to his parents Sidney and Arlene Evans.

An obituary and service date will be released at a later date. Jowett Family Funeral Home of Benzonia is taking care of arrangements.