FRANKFORT -- Robert "Bob" Allen Carter, 93, died on March 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1927, to Russell and Gladys Carter, and grew up on a farm outside Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Bob graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1945. In 1944, during World War II, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and proudly served both stateside, and in Japan, during the Allied Occupation. On Nov. 1, 1947, Bob married Maxine Jane Laidlaw. They were married nearly 65 years until she preceded him in death, in 2012. Together, Bob and Maxine raised a son, Reed, of Traverse City, who survives, along with his wife Catherine. Bob is also survived by his two grandchildren, Emelia (Michael) McCarthy and Russell Carter.

Bob worked as a Purchasing Agent for Ford Motor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1980, and making Frankfort his home. Bob was an active Mason for 70 years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to recount tales of deer hunting in the UP, in the days prior to the Mackinac Bridge being built. Bob was also an accomplished golfer, and was able to play 18 holes, with Reed, last summer at the age of 92.

Bob's family expresses their heartfelt thanks to April and Jessica of Michigan Hospice, and the staff of AdvisaCare at Glen Eagle, especially Tara, Karen, and Asia for their care and support.

A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2 p.m., on July 17, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Frankfort, Michigan, with Dinah Haag officiating. Contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, or Hospice of Michigan in Bob's honor. The family is being cared for by Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Benzonia.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 17, 2020.
