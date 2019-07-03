FRANKFORT - Robert E. Lekovish, 86 of Frankfort, Michigan, died peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family, while holding hands with Patricia, his wife of 66 years. A dedicated family man, raising six children, while always putting his family first and foremost.

He was born on May 7, 1933, in Westmont, Illinois, the son of the late Stanley W. & Eugenia (Szalkowska) Lekovish. He was a 1951 graduate of Downers Grove Community High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University, Normal, Illinois, in 1955, and a Master's in Education from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1964. He was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, serving on active duty from 1956 to 1959, and in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1960 to 1986. He retired at the rank of Captain.

Robert married Patricia Marie Pearson on September 12, 1953, at Saint Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange, Illinois. They also resided in Farmington, Michigan for 32 years, before moving to Beulah, Michigan in 1991, then Frankfort, Michigan in 2016. Robert was employed in the Clarenceville Public Schools in Livonia, Michigan for three years, and the Farmington Public Schools for 28 years. He also was a golf ranger at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville, Michigan for 18 years.

He was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Empire, Michigan; the Michigan Education Association and National Education Association, the Grand Traverse Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel, the US Golf Association, and the USS Vesole (DDR 878) Association.

Survivors include his wife; Patricia, sons; Daniel (Thu') Lekovish, of San Leandro, California; Thomas (Olena) Lekovish, of San Diego, California; Patrick (Chari) Lekovish, of San Diego, California; Joseph (Irena) Lekovish, of Plymouth, Michigan; and John Lekovish, of Frankfort, and a daughter, Julie Ann (Dennis) Wilson, of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. Grandchildren; Nickolaus (Gina), Laura, Robert, and Alex; brother, Luke (Diane) Lekovish, of Columbia, South Carolina. Sisters, Dolores Chessman, of Castle Rock, Colorado and Kathy (Oloff) Mills of Darien, Illinois; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.