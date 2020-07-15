Robert Earl Bacon

Robert Earl Bacon, 83, died at home on July 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born to Earl and Naomi Bacon, Feb. 15, 1937, in Conway, Michigan.

Bob grew up in the Petoskey area and in Detroit for several years. He graduated from high school in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He graduated from Northwestern Michigan College in 1957, and Michigan State University in 1959. In August of that year, he married the love of his life, Carol Jean Hunt. Bob then went on to complete his master's degree in 1966. He continued his post-graduate work at the University of Wyoming. He began his teaching career at Long Lake School. While he was there, he wore many hats, including teacher, principal, coach, and occasional bus driver.

In 1966, he transferred from Old Mission School, and from there transferred to Traverse City Junior High, where he taught for many years, retiring in 1989.

Even in the last few years, he referred to his students as "his kids."

In 1990, Bob and Carol moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where they resided for 28 years, thoroughly enjoying the mountains, sunshine, and the beloved friends he and Carol made.

In 2018, they moved back to Michigan because he was having difficulty breathing in the high altitude. In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed restoring wrecked cars: of which he did over 125. He also enjoyed collecting cars, ending up with 19, before moving back to Michigan.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol, and their children, Anne Bacon (Joe Gibson), David (Belinda) Bacon and Elizabeth Bacon; and a brother, Roger Bacon, of Peru, Indiana.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shannon Schneider, Joseph Schneider, Elias Bacon, Marcus Mendoza and Alex Mendoza; as well as five great-grandchildren, Riley Schneider, Stormie Schneider, Dakari Kiessel, Ava Schneider and Eleanorhawk Gembarowski.

Cremation has taken place and a potluck gathering to share memories will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, at the family home, 9451 Eastman Road in Beulah, Michigan. Please bring your lawn chairs, a dish to pass and masks if you wish to wear one. The gathering will be held outside, and canceled in case of rain.

Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, Michigan, is handling the arrangements.

James Forrest Clough

James Forrest Clough, known to many as Mow-Man, Kid Pinecone, Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, Good Guy, and Chuck Norris, passed away June 29, 2020, at the age of 71. Jim was born on July 29, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Herb and Martha (Carey) Clough. He grew up in Moreland Hills, Ohio, attended Orange High School, and graduated in 1967. Following his attendance at Finley College, Jim joined the United States Marine Corp where he served in the Reserves.

Jim married Francie Heard, in May of 1970. Together they had two children, Cici and Jamie Clough, who they raised in Hudson Ohio, where they resided for over 20 years.

Jim was the owner and operator of Federal Gear Inc. in Cleveland. After selling Federal Gear in 1990, Jim went on to own and operate other manufacturing businesses, as well as The Invisible Fence Inc., in Columbus, Ohio, and Doug Fir Inc., a Christmas tree farm he owned with several good friends in Maple CIty, Michigan.

Jim moved to Traverse City Michigan in 1998, after spending summer vacations on Crystal Lake throughout his life. He became active in the Blues Rugby Club, playing in Golden Oldies Tournaments and travelling with fellow teammates and dear friends to Vancouver, South Africa, France, New Zealand and Australia. Jim was also active in his Thursday night golf league, MnM Golf League, where he met many close, lifetime friends. Jim remained a devoted, though often frustrated, Cleveland sports fan, and loyally cheered on the Buckeyes, regardless of the Blue and Green that surrounded him.

To say that Jim was loved and will be dearly missed by many, would be an underestimation of the effect he had on others. Jim brought a smile and a laugh wherever he went and to whoever he saw. His subtle wit and sense of humor will serve as lifelong memories for those he touched. Jim loved music, the Lake and playing golf, but he most loved his family and friends. He cherished his golf outings with friends and spending time at the cottage with his children and grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Susan (Marc) Graham; and lifetime friend, Billy (Annie) Miltz. He is survived by his children, Cici (Erik) Clough Foged, of Traverse City; and Jamie (Suzanne) Clough, of Chicago; his grandchildren, Madeline and Olive Clough, and Eli and Rowan Foged; dear friend, Joy Hillier; and many, many close friends.

An outdoor memorial and celebration of life will take place at 1:30 p.m., on July 25, at the Traverse City Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Crystal Lake & Watershed Association. In order to donate, visit https://crystallakewatershed.org/join-donate or mail donations to C.L.W.A at PO Box 89, Beulah, MI 49617. Jowett Family Funeral Home (Benzonia, MI) is handling arrangements for the family.

Berend W. Roeters, Jr.

TRAVERSE CITY -- Berend W. Roeters Jr., 51, passed away July 6, 2020.

He was born on Valentine's day, Feb. 14, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, to Berend and Mary (Lockhart) Roeters.

Berend's pride and joy was his daughter, Caitlin, using his different passions in life as a way to raise and bond with her, as a single father, for most of her life. He loved technology and everything that came with it, always keeping up to date on the newest advancements. He was also an avid reader, his favorite being science fiction novels by Heinlein.

Berend's careers took many different paths, including being an EMT, 911 dispatch, IT, web development, driving and dispatching for a local cab company, and finally as a dispatcher for Benzie Bus. Regardless of where he was, he always had a way of brightening the day of those around him with laughter and wit, and always left a place with new friendships.

A special gathering to honor Berend's life will take place from 2-4 p.m., on Wednesday 15 July 2020, with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m., at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.

Berend and his family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Gerald L. Schroeder

Graveside and military services for Gerald L. Schroeder, 89, of Arcadia will be held for immediate and extended family at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Conway Cemetery in Arcadia.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

Patrick Andrew Smith

ARCADIA -- Patrick Andrew Smith, 44, passed away on June 24, 2020, at his home.

Andy was born in Valdez, Alaska, on April 16, 1976, to his parents Patrick and Diana Smith.

Andy was a spectacular chef, craftsman, loving grandfather and outdoorsman, who loved to share his knowledge and time with anyone who wanted to learn. He was a gifted athlete from the time he was a toddler, to a senior in high school football, track and field, and wrestling. Andy was a fiercely protective dad to his three daughters. His goofy grin never failed to light up a room. His goal in life, more than anything else, was to share the gospel with others so they could have a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Andy is survived by his father, Patrick Smith; mother, Diana Smith; "bonus mom," Lorraine Smith; sister, Tami Smith; "bonus brother," Bryan Hamilton; "bonus sister," Jennifer Symons; daughters, Hannah (John) Spaulding, Alexis (Christian) Inman and Kristen (Cam) Tharp; grandsons, Easton Inman and Beau Spaulding; and granddaughter, Taytum Inman.

A visitation was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Eden Bible Church. A funeral service was held the same day, an hour later at 11 a.m., with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. Burial will be in Blaine Township Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Teen Challenge USA by going to their website (www.teenchallengeusa.org).

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Kay Brit VanOrder

IDA -- Kay Brit (Tuller-Kraftchick) VanOrder, 86, died Monday July 6, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Kay was born on Jan. 24, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, to Milton and Dorothy (Anderson) Kraftchick. She graduated from Ida High School.

She married Richard Tuller Sr., on Feb. 9, 1951, in Ida, Michigan. They had seven children together. Richard died Aug. 8, 1981. Kay married Forrest VanOrder, in 1985. They remained together until Forrest died in 1998.

Kay was a bus driver for Ida Public Schools for 18 years, where she was remembered and loved by many. She was also a mail courier for Frankfort, Michigan, for 15 years, retiring in 2006. Kay was a member of The First Congregational Church, Frankfort, Michigan, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, Michigan.

She loved her grandchildren, her beloved dog Lily, crossword puzzles, playing cards and tending to her plants and flowers, as well as rides up North. She always enjoyed having a bowl of black cherry ice cream while watching nightly episodes of "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune".

Kay will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael (Cheryl) Tuller, Matthew Tuller, Scott (Doris) Tuller, Katherine (John) Matias, Sharon (John) Chiotti, Lisa (John) Ziesmer; a daughter-in-law, Diane Tuller; sisters, Myra Elias, Jane Tarnecki; and longtime family friend Sandi Symington; her 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Richard Tuller Jr.; and sister, Helen Wenn.

Services were held beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, Michigan, with service at 11 a.m. While friends and family are welcome, there are restrictions due to COVID-19. Graveside services are being held at Lulu Township cemetery, Ida, Michigan. immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The First Congregational Church of Frankfort, and the Wild Cat Sanctuary.

