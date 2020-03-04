Robert "Bob" Edward Schudlich, "One of the River Road Boys from the Schudlich Farm" age 86 of Manistee, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 in Manistee.

He was born on January 6, 1934, in Manistee Township, son of the late Ernest and Mary (Smith) Schudlich. Bob attended Manistee High School, graduating with the class of 1952, and was also a veteran of the United States Army, serving from November 2, 1956 until January 20, 1958. He enjoyed working on and collecting all types of tractors. Bob was a member of the Western Michigan Old Engine Club in Scottville and especially loved attending antique tractor shows.

Bob had been employed by the Manistee County Road Commission for 25 Â½ years and worked 13 years at Jebavy Sorenson Orchards, as well as having farmed the family homestead on River Road.

Bob is survived by his brother, James Schudlich; sister, Dorothy Wrzesinski, both of Manistee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Schudlich; sister, Darlene Jados; and two brothers-in-law, Tony Jados and Robert F. Wrzesinski.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service with military honors by the Manistee County United Veterans Council for Bob will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday March 7, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home, with Spiritual Care Giver Mark O'Brien officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 12 p.m., until time of service. Final interment will take place in the spring at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.