BEULAH-Robert James Boylan Sr., died at home surrounded by family and friends, on Dec 28, 2019, at the age of 70.

Bob was born on July 18, 1949, in Canton, OH, and raised in Carroll Co., OH.

He was the loving father of, Bobby (Rachele) Jr., Luke (Amanda) and Seth (Sara); devoted grandfather to, Allyson, Bradley, Keith, Quinn, Ashlee and McKinsey.

Bobby is survived by his siblings, Judy Marzelli-Stanley, of Amelia Island, FL; Tommy Boylan, of Dundee, OH; Patti Naylor, of Sherrodsville, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his partner, Sandra Reed of 15 years, and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Boylan and Margaret LaRue.

Bob proudly served his country from 68'-74', in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam Veteran, and truly enjoyed attending the "Men's Group" through the V.A., with all of his service brothers.

He will be deeply missed by the friends he made over the last 27 years, in Benzie County. If you knew Bob, you knew he loved old Chevy trucks (preferably blue); there was always a pot of coffee on, he would lend a hand to anyone in need, and tell you to "Be careful it's a jungle out there."

A special thank you to Robert, Camp, Mikey, and Carson, for keeping his spirits up and helping out over his last months with us. Thank you Heartland Hospice for making his final days peaceful.

Cremation has taken place. The family will have a memorial service in the spring/summer of 2020. Arrangement provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.