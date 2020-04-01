It is profound with sadness that we said goodbye to our husband, father, grandfather, on March 19th, 2020. Bob fought a hard fight the last five years of his life on earth, suffering a massive stoke in April of 2015, and a cancer diagnosis in November of 2019. He died peacefully at Munson Medical Center, surrounded by his wife, Susie and his family. He was 71 years young.

Robert, (Bobby) James Morrow was born to Walter and Ester (Mikowski) on November 4th, 1948. He married his Suzzer, (Susan Marie Kadlec) on June 5th, 1987, in Frankfort Mineral Springs park.

Bob attended grade school and middle school in Muskegon, Michigan. With his parents, he returned to the family farm, graduating from Benzie Central High School, with a Wayne Thom "A" for mechanical drawing and drafting. He often laughed about the fact that as a sophomore in high school he was tutoring the seniors. Bob was awarded several college scholarships to Chicago and Michigan Tech. Because he was seventeen at the time, his parents would not sign for him to attend. Called to the Vietnam War on four separate occasions, he was given the assignment of squad leader, but failed to pass with his flat feet and heart murmur. Subsequently, he enlisted aboard the W.E. Fitzgerald and served, sailing the Great Lakes with an honorable discharge. Bob was in every sense a "Master Carpenter"; there was not a single thing that he could not design/build or refurbish. His wife, children, grandchildren, and friends have one of a kind treasurers in their homes. His true passion was in biology, working with the Fisheries Division of the DNR, and supervising both upper lower Platte River Weirs for many years. He was a "Key Man" (firefighter) with the Forestry Division. Along with Susie he was the maintenance grounds keeper for the Grass Lake Township Campground. Together they refurbished and built ADA picnic tables, installed grills and fire rings. Bob was instrumental in the designing of the Bear Creek Watershed walking bridge and information center in Mish-Mish-Park in Copemish. He drew the plans for Platte River Hatchery upgrading the fish feeding system. He truly loved the outdoors; hunting whitetail, fishing, canoeing and sailing on his in-laws boat the "Nesos". Bobby knew the "Wallin Swamp" like the back of his hand, and was among only a few to walk out without a compass in his hand. He was never an idle man, often working 16-hour days. An excellent marksman, many family dinners were provided due to his skills. Bob loved to dance with his Suzzer more often in the family living room than in a bar. He invented the "Wallin Stomp" dance, which no one has been able to replicate. Bobby loved his beer. Bobby adored and loved his wife, of 33 years, during their marriage. His boys were his pride and joy, relished in their accomplishments, and so enjoyed spending time with them. His father-in-law, Burt, was his best buddy. They were able to go to Canada powering fishing, went to Assessor school together... (seeing who could outscore each other). He loved his grandsons, often saying my "BIG" little boys with a grin. Bob and Susie had many friends, but treasured their relationship with Dave and Mary Burley, Mike and Amy Esch most of all. He will be remembered as a genuine, gentle giant, a very good man, with a heart of gold. He will be forever missed and loved by Susie and his family Forever remembered, never forgotten or loved.

Survivors: Susie; sister, Patricia (Dan) Gilman; sons, Mason (Kristi), Michael (Helen), Ryan (Hannah); grandsons, Nolan, Tristan, Hayden, Jacob and Keegan. Canine, Gus. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: sister, and brother-in-law, Marcia and Gary Morten; in-laws, Burt & Marilyn Kadlec; brother, James Allen at birth. Canines, Chuck the Dog, and John Quincy (Quinn) Adams.

Private family viewing has been held and per his wish's cremation has taken place. He will be laid to rest in Springdale Township alongside of his in-laws. The family will announce a celebration of life/remembrance party in his honor, with bonfire/beer/music/and laughter, in late spring/early summer. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.