Robert Louis Fuska Robert Louis Fuksa, 86, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020, at Munson Medical Center.Born June 14,1934. He would be quick to remind you that it was Flag Day. The son of August "Gus" Fuksa and Nethla (Worden) Fuksa.Bob graduated from Benzonia High School, the class of 1952. That fall he joined the Marine Corp.In August of 1954, in a military wedding, at the Congregational Church in Benzonia, he married his high school sweetheart, the girl next door, Lois Clark. Bob and Lois shared 29 years together until her passing in 1983. The most important things in their lives were their children, Joe and Jan. Bob enjoyed sports, especially Notre Dame Football and Women's Basketball. Train trips from South Bend to Oregon to visit Jan were a favorite regular pastime. Bob was part of the original team that started the Benzie Boosters, and he helped with fundraisers to move the football field and track to Benzie Central High School.Bob started work for George Petritz and the Petritz Pie Company in Beulah, in 1955. He continued for 35 years, as the company became part of the Pet Milk Company, part of that time as Assistant Plant Manager of the Frankfort facility.Bob is survived by his son, Joseph (Kimberly) Fuksa; his sister, Marsha (Fuksa) LaTour; granddaughter, Kristi Jo; great-grandchildren; an aunt; nieces, nephews and cousins.Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and his daughter, Janet (Fuksa) Becker.A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.James Richard KohnBENZONIA -- James Richard Kohn, 69, passed away on May 8, 2020, with his beloved wife, Cindy, by his side.Jim was born to C. Jack and Agnes (Ingram) Kohn, July 26, 1950, in Traverse City, Michigan. Jim grew up in Lake Ann, Michigan, and graduated from Benzie Central High School in 1968.In 1987, he married his love, Cindy (Heniser), who survives him. Jim is also survived by daughters, Lisa (John) Navarra and Jennifer (Alan) Rose; sons, Kevin (Kendra) Kohn and Eric Kohn; grandchildren, Hunter Rose, Alexis and Gia Navarra, Madeline, Kaia and Kevin Jr. Kohn. Also surviving are sister, Beverly (Ron) Stubner; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Agnes; and brother, Larry.Jim worked for his father at the family business, Jack Kohn Ford Sales in Beulah, Michigan, for many years as the Parts Department Manager, and later, General Manager. In the 1980s, Jim started an auto collision business and later worked on and sold golf carts in semi-retirement.He was known for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the Kohn cabin in Searchmont, Ontario, and the family deer camp in Thompsonville. You could often find Jim and family camping in Lake Ann, or riding the trails on the golf cart with Cindy and his good friends. Jim was especially proud of his six grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them every chance he had.A Celebration of Life memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Geraldine Suzanne ThornellGeraldine Suzanne Thornell passed away peacefully, in Fairbanks, Alaska, with Deanna at her side, May 14, 2020. Her cat, Monkey, was also present, and in her last moments she was laughing at him lying in her arms. She had a long run with dementia, atrial fibrillation and mini strokes.She was the daughter, of Thomas and Dena VanWyk, the youngest of six, born Dec. 10, 1925.She is preceded in death by her father, mother, all of her siblings, her loving son, Richard Thornell and husband, Leonard Thornell.She is survived by Deanna Thornell, of Fairbanks, Alaska; Pam Johnson, of Traverse City, Michigan; Jerrie Fiala, of Middleville, Michigan; as well as three grandchildren; Jesse J. Sanderson, Leigh Fiala and Jason Fiala. She also has four great-grandchildren; four grand cats; four grand dogs; and four grand horses.Her favorite moments were when she could yell at referees at Benzie Central High School Girls Basketball games in the '70s, shrimping with Len in Florida, vacationing with Deanna to Disney World, Busch Gardens and swimming with manatees. She enjoyed her golden years sitting with friends and neighbors in Florida around the fire pit, going to yard sales and visiting the Gathering Spot with Ardith during the summer days in Michigan. After Len's passing, she enjoyed traveling to do "fun stuff" to see her daughter and grand kids, horses included, compete in parades in Arizona, driving competitions in Florida, deer watching in Michigan and flying/riding in parades with grand horses, in Alaska, with Deanna and Ken.Special thank you to Jesse, my son, Mom's grandson, caretakers, Sharon and Deb who made Mom's last eight months in Michigan wonderful with heartfelt family love and care. I, Deanna, would also like to thank Dr. Gayle Hornberger, of Fairbanks, her staff for making house calls, as well as Kelly and the staff of Hospice, in Fairbanks, for being with Mom for the last few days of her life. Special love to Ken Rodriguez, Mom's son-in-law, who sat up and read scripture to her, the last night of her life, for five hours.No services are planned at this time. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.Patricia Ann VanderleyCOPEMISH -- Patricia Ann Vanderley, passed away at her home surrounded by family, on Sunday May, 10, 2020, at the age of 71.Patricia was born in Copemish on March 21, 1949, to the late Harvey and Opal Moore.Patricia loved spending time with her husband of 51 years, family and especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generous, kind and loving spirit. While traveling for work she enjoyed making friends, no-one was a stranger. Her hobbies included crocheting, flowers and listening to a great book.She is survived by her husband, William Vanderley; sisters, Tracy Moore and Lucille Chicky; children, Toni (Jamie) Oswalt, Kathleen (Brian) Killingbeck and William (Alicia) Vanderley; grandchildren, Matthew, Kathryn and Courtney Killingbeck, Claire, Gwen, Morgan and Zachary Oswalt, Kiara (Cullen), Finnegan, Evelyn and Patricia Vanderley.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Opal Moore; sister, Donna Jean; brothers, Harvey, Emmet, Albert, Richard and Jim.A memorial service will be set for a future date to be announced.Contributions can be made directly to the Cowell Family Cancer Center.Thomas Nelson ZatkovicFRANKFORT -- Thomas "Tom" Nelson Zatkovic, 71, died unexpectedly April 20.He was born to the late Thomas and Lorraine (Nelson, Hollenbeck) Zatkovic, on Nov. 18, 1948, in Owosso, Michigan.He spent his early years there growing up with family and friends, until the divorce of his parents at age 13. Tom was then relocated to Frankfort with his mother and younger brother. A short time later, Keith Hollenbeck asked Tom's permission to marry his mother. It was upon that foundation of respect that Tom and his brother became an instant part of the Hollenbeck family.At a young age, Tom was destined to become an engineer. His mother fondly shared stories of trying to make toast in the morning, only to find that Tom had stayed up all night in his room disassembling the toaster just to see if he could put it back together. Soon after, she walked into his bedroom to find the telephone disassembled, but fully functional the next day. His life began with a curiosity to learn and understand. In high school, he developed life-long friendships and would later marry the love of his life, Cheryl Dilley. Tom went on to graduate from Michigan Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was relentless in pursuing a job with Luedtke Engineering during his summer break from college. Duke Luedtke, the founder of the company, finally agreed, "Give that kid a job" which began his 50-year career working with three generations of the Luedtke family. He knew the Great Lakes inside and out and took great pride in his job as General Superintendent. Tom was known in the company as a driving force in advocating for education and technology. He pushed people to educate themselves even in adulthood stating that, "the minute you stop learning is the minute you become old." He was constantly challenging, even himself, to continue to learn. During his career, he studied to become a licensed pilot, a U.S. Coast Guard Designated Examiner for towing vessel licenses, OUTV Captain with radar and towing endorsements, and a HYPACK certified hydrographic surveyor. He was passionately involved in his community serving on the board of BLUA, the board of the Sons of the American Legion, as a member of the Masonic Lodge, and as a member of The Shriner's. In his spare time, he has enjoyed many hobbies, including sailing with his family, hang-gliding, camping, biking, golfing, riding his motorcycle, even to Sturgis, South Dakota, and most recently, playing in poker leagues with friends. He was a man of his word, with a passion for life. Whatever he did, he did with his whole heart and mind.Tom loved sports and his family. He and Cheryl traveled all over the United States, preferably by car, to experience every new area by walking and biking together. A die-hard Lions and Pistons fan, Tom felt Detroit was like a second home and an opportunity to spend time with the entire family. Thanksgivings were always spent at the Detroit parade and the football game, with an unshakable faith that the Lions would win. Beyond professional sports, there was no bigger thrill than traveling to watch his own children, and eventually even his grandchildren, play sports. He loved his role as their biggest fan.Tom touched the lives of so many people, encouraging and believing in each person's ability to live their best life. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends, especially those friendships he made at the American Legion, including his partner in crime, Mayor Dan.Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl; brothers, Lee Zatkovic and Kevin Hollenbeck; his children, Thomas (Tricia) Zatkovic, Holly Zatkovic, April (Griffin) Cypher, and Sheryl Zatkovic; grandchildren, Ricky, Alisha, Jessica, Brenna, Kaitlyn and Mason; nephews and niece, Kameron (Sara), Kolten and Kassidy Hollenbeck; three great-grandchildren and many cousins and dear family friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store