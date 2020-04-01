Robert W. Demaree, Jr.

Robert W. Demaree Jr. was born on April 10, 1937, in Noblesville, Indiana, the only child of Robert W. and Winona K. Demaree.

Active in music at an early age, he performed in dance bands, choral groups and musical theater shows in addition to piano study and composing and arranging. After graduating from Greenwood High School in 1955, he enrolled in the School of Music at Indiana University, where he joined the Singing Hoosiers.

Just before his senior year, he was accepted into the United States Army Chorus. During his service time, he performed before four current or future presidents, as well as heads of state from around the world. In Washington, he met his beloved, Lynn Ohashi, and they married at Grace Episcopal Church, Alexandria on June 4, 1960.

After his Army service ended, he returned to Indiana University to earn three degrees, studying under Ralph Appelman, Bernard Heiden, Julius Herford, George Krueger, Vernon Kliewer and William Christ, and serving as assistant to Dean Wilfred Bain. While completing his doctoral work, he was appointed founding Director of the Music Department at the South Bend campus of Indiana University in 1965. In addition to founding the fledgling program, he quickly established and directed choral ensembles that eventually evolved into the South Bend Symphonic Chorus. They performed major works with the South Bend Symphony and operas with the Michiana Opera Guild.

A builder of both the music program and music in the community, he helped found the South Bend Youth Symphony, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary; the Michiana Boys Choir; and established the Martin Endowed Chair in Piano, originally staffed by Alexander Toradze. Eventually he was promoted to Dean of the Arts, where he oversaw theater, speech, and art as well as music. He was a brilliant scholar and teacher of music theory and history, and the progress of his students was a passion. Among those whose lives he influenced are operatic baritone Nathan Gunn and the conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Robert Spano. He is author or co-author of several books, including The Complete Conductor, Face to Face with an Orchestra, and The Masses of Joseph Haydn, written with his close friend, Don V Moses. His final writing project, with co-author and dear friend Robert Hamilton, will be published in 2021.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Robert K. (Rebekah) Demaree; daughter, Victoria (Joseph) Shively; and five grandchildren, Robert Landon Shively, Benjamin (Andrea McNett), Rachael, Nicholas and Allison Demaree.

Arrangements are being made by Pixley Funeral Home in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, no immediate plans are being made for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following charities: the Alzheimer's Association; the Indiana University at South Bend Library; the Rector's Discretionary Fund at St. Mary's In-The-Hills Episcopal Church; or Benzie Area Christian Neighbors.

Sue Irene McNutt

Sue Irene McNutt, of Novi, formerly of Wixom passed away March 25, 2020, after a sudden illness, at the age of 87.

She was the beloved wife of the late (Owen) David; loving mother of John (Jeanne) Kirkpatrick and Jeffrey (Linda) Kirkpatrick; grandmother to Marissa (William) Hoepner and Nicole Munchel. Sue is also survived by stepchildren, Randall (Lori) McNutt, Terri (Terry) Elwood and Steven McNutt; step-grandmother to Amanda, Jared, Elizabeth, KC and Michael.

Sue was predeceased by her mother, Elisabeth Johnston; her father, Oscar Ristad; and stepfather, Francis Johnston Cremation has taken place.

Memorials are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or the charity of your choosing.

A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com.

Robert (Bobby) James Morrow

It is profound with sadness that we said goodbye to our husband, father, grandfather, on March 19, 2020. Bob fought a hard fight the last five years of his life on earth, suffering a massive stoke in April of 2015, and a cancer diagnosis in November 2019. He died peacefully at Munson Medical Center, surrounded by his wife, Susie and his family. He was 71 years young.

Robert, (Bobby) James Morrow was born to Walter and Ester (Mikowski) on Nov. 4, 1948. He married his Suzzer, (Susan Marie Kadlec) on June 5, 1987, in Frankfort Mineral Springs park.

Bob attended grade school and middle school in Muskegon, Michigan. With his parents, he returned to the family farm, graduating from Benzie Central High School, with a Wayne Thom "A" for mechanical drawing and drafting. He often laughed about the fact that as a sophomore in high school he was tutoring the seniors. Bob was awarded several college scholarships to Chicago and Michigan Tech. Because he was 17 at the time, his parents would not sign for him to attend. Called to the Vietnam War on four separate occasions, he was given the assignment of squad leader, but failed to pass with his flat feet and heart murmur. Subsequently, he enlisted aboard the W.E. Fitzgerald and served, sailing the Great Lakes with an honorable discharge. Bob was in every sense a "Master Carpenter"; there was not a single thing that he could not design/build or refurbish. His wife, children, grandchildren, and friends have one of a kind treasurers in their homes.

His true passion was in biology, working with the Fisheries Division of the DNR, and supervising both upper lower Platte River Weirs for many years. He was a "Key Man" (firefighter) with the Forestry Division. Along with Susie he was the maintenance grounds keeper for the Grass Lake Township Campground. Together they refurbished and built ADA picnic tables, installed grills and fire rings. Bob was instrumental in the designing of the Bear Creek Watershed walking bridge and information center in Mish-Mish-Park in Copemish.

He drew the plans for Platte River Hatchery upgrading the fish feeding system. He truly loved the outdoors; hunting whitetail, fishing, canoeing and sailing on his in-laws boat the "Nesos". Bobby knew the "Wallin Swamp" like the back of his hand, and was among only a few to walk out without a compass in his hand. He was never an idle man, often working 16-hour days. An excellent marksman, many family dinners were provided due to his skills. Bob loved to dance with his Suzzer more often in the family living room than in a bar. He invented the "Wallin Stomp" dance, which no one has been able to replicate. Bobby loved his beer.

Bobby adored and loved his wife, of 33 years, during their marriage. His boys were his pride and joy, relished in their accomplishments, and so enjoyed spending time with them. His father-in-law, Burt, was his best buddy. They were able to go to Canada powering fishing, went to Assessor school together... (seeing who could outscore each other). He loved his grandsons, often saying my "BIG" little boys with a grin. Bob and Susie had many friends, but treasured their relationship with Dave and Mary Burley, Mike and Amy Esch most of all. He will be remembered as a genuine, gentle giant, a very good man, with a heart of gold. He will be forever missed and loved by Susie and his family Forever remembered, never forgotten or loved.

Survivors include Susie; sister, Patricia (Dan) Gilman; sons, Mason (Kristi), Michael (Helen), Ryan (Hannah); grandsons, Nolan, Tristan, Hayden, Jacob and Keegan. Canine, Gus. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by sister; and brother-in-law, Marcia and Gary Morten; in-laws, Burt and Marilyn Kadlec; brother, James Allen at birth. Canines, Chuck the Dog, and John Quincy (Quinn) Adams.

Private family viewing has been held and per his wish's cremation has taken place. He will be laid to rest in Springdale Township alongside of his in-laws. The family will announce a celebration of life/remembrance party in his honor, with bonfire/beer/music/and laughter, in late spring/early summer. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.