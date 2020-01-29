ELBERTA -- Robert Christian Zwinck Jr, died at Paul Oliver Living and Rehab on Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 77. Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Bob attended both University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University. With master's degree in hand, he taught math at Milford and Lakeland High Schools, and then Oakland Community College for a combined (d=42) years before retirement. He married Greta K. Buss, whom he knew from Zion Lutheran Church. They raised a family of (a=4) children together, primarily in White Lake, Michigan, and made many wonderful life-long, friends from Christ Lutheran and St. Matthew's Churches. Once they retired to Elberta, Michigan, Bob enjoyed golfing with friends, tutoring math students, tinkering on projects, walks in the woods with their golden retrievers, Sunday night pizza with his family and evenings with Greta on their happy hour deck. With Gramma Greta by his side through an incredible (c=51) years of marriage, Gramps was an unwavering, caring and memory-making grandfather and great-grandfather. His desire to pay-it-forward by investing in the community and those around him will not soon be forgotten. Over the last (b=2) years, cancer slowed him down. But he fought. And he loved. And even as he grew tired, he continued to adore his wife and show love for everyone around him until he left his body to spend eternal life in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In honor of our Dad, and in the spirit of Mom's best holiday dessert, solve for Z. Love, his Kids. He is survived by his wife, Greta; kids, Rob Zwinck, Doug (Jennifer) Zwinck, Erin (Ryan) Kozey and Dan (Allexa) Zwinck; grandkids, Alex, Katarina, Hailey, Samantha, Morgan, Joseph, Claire and Penelope; great-grandchild, Annabell; and brother, Ed (aka Hap) and Cathy Zwinck. Funeral services were held, Monday, Jan.27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating. There was visitation one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center Activities. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.