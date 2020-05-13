HONOR-Rod Meade, 87, formerly of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, May 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his children. He was born May 29, 1932, in Devils Lake, ND. Rod was a graduate of MSU in Civil Engineering and served as an Electronics Technician in the Navel Reserves '51-'59. He was the County Engineer for Jackson County Road Commission '62-'70 before starting his own engineering consulting company, Meade Engineering.He is survived by his daughter, Roxanne (Doug) Heathman, of Grandville; four sons, Mike (Janis) Meade, of Grand Haven, Tim (Jere) Meade, of Hudsonville, Dave Meade, of Grand Haven; and Mark (Lynne) Mead, of Portland; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by all that knew him as selfless servant and loving husband and family man.A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Empire United Methodist Church, in Empire, at a future date.Memorial contributions may be made to Empire United Methodist Church or to the Munson Hospice.The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements



