Roger A. Hoppe-Bontemps

INTERLOCHEN -- Roger A. Hoppe-Bontemps, 76, died Oct. 22, 2019, at the Villa at Traverse Point.

He was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 1943, son of Alvin and Audrey Hoppe.

He is survived by his best friend and love, Sharon; children, Michael and Kathy Hoppe, Carol Hoppe and friend, Rick, Jennifer and Mike Arsenault and Brian Hoppe; aunt, Carol Bontemps; siblings, Dennis and Cheryl Hoppe, Susan and Tim McGinnity and Joanne Hoppe; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by Sharon's children, Cheryl and Jerry Andrews, Mike and Hope Cicansky; old friends, since youth, Jim Claus and Mickey Taucher and his wee friend, Willow.

Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Homestead Township Cemetery. Contributions may be given to St. Patrick's Church.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Frederick Alan Hough

BEULAH -- Frederick Alan Hough, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside, at The Maples, Benzie County Medical Care Facility, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Fred will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 61 years, Janet; his children, Fred Hough, Alan (Heather) Hough, Joel Hough, Sara (Tim) Merrymon, Jeannine (Paul) Nylaan and Jennifer (Dave) Suchanek; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Barko; Andrea Nylaan; Kathryn, William (Bethany), Jason, Rueben, Josiah and Levi Merrymon; Marie and Emma Hough; his sisters-in law, Katherine Hough, Lorene (Frank) Griffo; and his nieces and nephews.

Fred joins his parents Rudolph and Gladys Hough, as well as his much-loved brothers, David, Robert and Richard Hough, in Heaven.

Born to Rudolph and Gladys (Fell) Hough, on March 2, 1934, in Ferndale, Michigan. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State University and his Masters in Healthcare Administration from Cornell University. On June 14, 1958, he married his beloved sweetheart, Janet Kerby. Their strong love, faith and joy has brought out the best in one another and all who know them. He served in both active duty and in the reserves for the United States Army.

Fred was a leader of people both in his professional healthcare career and Christian faith. His passion for excellent patient-centered care led him to serve as an administrator for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. He retired from Braddock General Hospital in Braddock, Pennsylvania (administrator), and Oakview Medical Care Facility, in Ludington, Michigan. Fred was a strong advocate for people with disabilities and building facilities to enable all patients to have the access needed. His greatest accomplishments were close to home with his family and church. He and Janet raised six children who adore them both. Family activities included traveling with or to see his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed trips to Alaska, Grand Canyon, California, Missouri and the Upper Peninsula in his retirement years. His hobbies included fishing, building a sailing dory boat, refurnishing furniture, braiding wool rugs, gardening, hunting and bird watching from his living room. He also found time to volunteer at the Pointe Betsie lighthouse. Fred was a wonderful hot fudge sauce and fudge maker, and loved making it for his family, friends and coworkers.

Fred was an active member in his churches through the years and served as a Sunday school teacher, Elder, choir member and strong participant in the Men's Bible Study. In his retirement years, he was a member and Elder of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church. Fred actively served with the Rotary Club for many years.

Fred will fondly be remembered for his joyful spirit and steadfast faith. He had an infectious smile that warmed everyone's hearts. He was a devoted husband and treasured father who was always there for his wife and children. His family wishes to express their joy and thank God for blessing them with such a remarkable husband, father and grandfather.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their extraordinary heartfelt care of Fred and the family; The Maples for their exceptional loving family-oriented care; and Comfort Keepers for their many years of kindness and care, that enabled Fred to live at home. We are blessed by all your care, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Funeral service was Friday, Oct. 25 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church or Parkinson's Network North.

John Joseph McGregor, Jr.

BEAR LAKE -- John Joseph McGregor Jr., 68, lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

John was born Nov. 11, 1950, one of seven children, to John Joseph and Joanna Margaret (Palker) McGregor, in Detroit. His siblings, Joanne (Ervin) Kressley, of Traverse City; Sylvia (Rodney) Ronning, of Livingston, Louisiana; Dorothy (Michael) Wegenka, of Livingston, Louisiana; MaryAnn (Jim) Pennington, of Port Charlotte, Florida; Laurie Love (McGregor), Manistee.

John, along with his brother and sisters, attended catholic schools in the Detroit area. As young boys, Pat and John delivered newspapers, which also involved a few mischievous acts.

As a young man, John worked in a gas station, did roofing, and maintenance around the Detroit area. He also worked in one of the automotive assembly plants.

John met and married Judy Donnelly, they were blessed with three children, Robert (Brenda) McGregor, of Mesick; Greg (Angela) McGregor, of Traverse City; and Marylin Leahy-McGregor, of Elberta.

After moving to northern Michigan, John worked for many years for Craig Stoops at Craig's Salvage in Benzonia. John married Lucy Fewins. Lucy and John enjoyed the birth of a daughter, Angela McGregor, of Thompsonville. In later years, John drove a semi-truck for Nugent Farms, transporting fruit products for Graceland Fruits. John also worked for DBX/Leelanau Fruit.

John was always accompanied by his buddy, Sam, a rescue dog, that was his road companion. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He loved the outdoors, doing yard projects or working in the garage, but the one true enjoyment was riding motorcycles with his wife, family and friends.

John was preceded in death by both parents; brother-in-law, Rodney Ronning; and youngest sister, Laurie Love.

John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jan (Porter) McGregor.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Eden Bible Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Caleb Simerson will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be directed to Jan McGregor. The McGregors would like to share a special thank you to Heartland Hospice of Traverse City.

