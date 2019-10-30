Roger A. Hoppe-Bontemps

INTERLOCHEN -- Roger A. Hoppe-Bontemps, 76, died Oct. 22, 2019, at the Villa at Traverse Point.

He was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Sept. 29, 1943, son of Alvin and Audrey Hoppe.

He is survived by his best friend and love, Sharon; children, Michael and Kathy Hoppe, Carol Hoppe and friend, Rick, Jennifer and Mike Arsenault and Brian Hoppe; aunt, Carol Bontemps; siblings, Dennis and Cheryl Hoppe, Susan and Tim McGinnity and Joanne Hoppe; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by Sharon's children, Cheryl and Jerry Andrews, Mike and Hope Cicansky; old friends, since youth, Jim Claus and Mickey Taucher and his wee friend, Willow.

Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Homestead Township Cemetery. Contributions may be given to St. Patrick's Church.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.