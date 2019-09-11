Ronald Edward Margetson, age 80 of Palmetto, Florida and Allendale, Michigan, was called home to heaven, unexpectedly, with his son and daughter by his side, Thursday, August 15, 2019. Ron was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandpa and great-grandpa, who cherished his family and friends. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years enlisting after high school graduation. He was loved by everyone who met him. He was a career banker. He enjoyed traveling in his Road Trek Motor Home 20+ years, after retiring from Old Kent Bank. He was preceded in death by parents, Caleb and Mary Margetson; brothers, Ken Margetson and Roger Margetson; and brother-in-law, Ken Crawford. He will be lovingly remembered by children, Scott Margetson and Dennis and Lynn Albachten; grandchildren, Kevin and Ashley Margetson, Michael and Sarah Albachten; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Violet and Skarlette Margetson; and his dear friend, Gina. He is survived by brother, William and Joanne Margetson; sister-in-law, Cindy Margetson; brother, Wayne and Nina Margetson; and beloved sister, Rosemary Crawford; many nieces, nephews, cousins and amazing friends. A celebration of Ron's life will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, September 21, at Life Stream Church, 6561 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale. We are serving his favorites; pie, cookies and ice cream. In lieu of flowers, please share a memorial contribution to the Fisher House at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center, or Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.