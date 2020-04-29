FRANKFORT -- Ronald Jay Keillor, 79, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 1, 1941, to the late Alfred and Arvilla (Ackert) Keillor. Ron married the love of his life, Judy Ann Jackson, on July 21, 1962. Ron proudly served in the United States Army and after his military service, became an auto mechanic for over 40 years.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Keillor; three sons, David, Bradley (Shannon), Todd (Amy) and daughter-in-law, Susan. Grandchildren include: Nathan (Emma Lynn) Misak, Alexis (Paul) Scheer, Bailey Keillor, Brian Keillor, Joshua Keillor, Emily Keillor, Erica Keillor, Nicholas Keillor. Great-grandchildren include: Lydia and Lane Scheer, Johnathan Hatcher, Nova Misak. He is also survived by brother, Ken (Tess) Keillor; sister, Carolyn (Dexter) Olsen; sister, Bev (Jim) Wheaton; stepsister, Sally (Ed) Charron; brother-in-law, George Wells.

Ron was preceded in death by son, Dale; sister, Pat Wells; and parents, Alfred and Arvilla.

Cremation arrangements have been made with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center, in Manistee. Please visit his personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com.