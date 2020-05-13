BENZONIA-Roy J Rice, 79, passed away on March 9,2020, in Yuma, Arizonia. Roy was born at the family farm in Joyfield Township on April 21, 1940, and lived his entire life in the same house. On May 27, 1978, he married Donna Denune and they had 42 wonderful years together.He is survived by daughter, Sandra (Ronald) Rice-Haase, son, Randolph J. (Lesa) Rice, daughter,Stacy Szarka and grandchildren, Dr. Remington J. Rice (Dr.Aly Rudy), Alexandra (Matthew) Rice-Nichols, Jozsias W. Szarka, Caleb J. Szarka and Abram R. Szarka and his much loved great-grandson, Beau Roy Charles Nichols.Roy was preceded by his parents, Robert J. Rice and Rosemary Sturgill Pawelczyk, his brother, Robert (Corky) Rice and his mother-in-law, Roberta Denune.Roy was very proud to be the third generation farmer on the centennial farm, where he raised angus beef cattle. As a farmer, he did all of his own repair work and had his grandchildren convinced that "Grandpa can fix anything." He was so happy to have passed his love of farming to his son, Randy. He was a crane operator for Luedtke Engineering Co. in Frankfort MI for many years and also a member of the Operating Engineers Local 324.In 1995, Roy and Donna started spending the winters in Yuma, AZ, living in the same neighborhood for 24 years. He made many good friends there and spent lots of happy hours tinkering in his garage, doing repairs as needed and fixing bike tires for the neighborhood kids. Roy loved Buick Rivieras and Reattas and owned numerous ones and he spent hours in maintenance and repairing them. He enjoyed traveling through the U.S. in his motorhome and he planned every trip with care as to not miss anything on the way.The lights of his life were his grandchildren. He loved nothing better than to spend time with them, individually and especially when they all got together. He was so proud of each and every one of them and would spend hours bragging about them to anyone who would listen. He was so happy to have a new great-grandson, Beau, who never failed to bring a smile to him.A celebration of Roy's life will be had at a later date with family and friends. Burial will be in Joyfield Township Cemetery.



