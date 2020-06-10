BENZONIA -- Russell Edward Townsend, 64, passed away May 6, 2020, at his home.

Russell was born Aug. 5, 1955, in Taunton, Massachusetts, to his parents Richard and Gail Townsend.

Russell is survived by his mother, Gail Townsend, of Benzonia; sister, Linda (David) Hill, of Beulah; nephew, Adam Brookshear, of Benzonia; and nieces, Meredith Brookshear, of Benzonia, and Brooke Townsend, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Russell is preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Townsend; and his brother, Rick Townsend.

No services are being planned at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Home of Benzonia is handling the arrangements.