Russell Edward Townsend
BENZONIA -- Russell Edward Townsend, 64, passed away May 6, 2020, at his home.

Russell was born Aug. 5, 1955, in Taunton, Massachusetts, to his parents Richard and Gail Townsend.

Russell is survived by his mother, Gail Townsend, of Benzonia; sister, Linda (David) Hill, of Beulah; nephew, Adam Brookshear, of Benzonia; and nieces, Meredith Brookshear, of Benzonia, and Brooke Townsend, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Russell is preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Townsend; and his brother, Rick Townsend.

No services are being planned at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Home of Benzonia is handling the arrangements.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Family Funeral Home
7223 South Street
Benzonia, MI 49616
(231) 882-5097
