Ruth Elizabeth Blacklock, 93, formerly of Benzonia, passed away Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019, in Alma, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Frank Monroe. She was born May 29, 1925, in Benzonia, to Auberon and Bertha (Lipp) Herbert.

Ruth graduated from Benzonia High School in 1943. On June 29, 1950, in Benzonia, Ruth married Robert Bruce Blacklock.

Ruth worked as a telephone operator with Michigan Bell during World War II, leaving in 1952 to care for her growing family. She later returned to the work force employed by Presscraft Papers, Benzie County Probate Court, Mitchell-Bentley Corporation, and finally, Ben Franklin/Shop-N-Save, from which she retired in 2005 at age 80.

Ruth was a hard worker, but also enjoyed organic gardening, preserving food, sewing, knitting, bowling, baking for family and friends, reading, and attending family sporting and musical events.

Ruth lived her whole life in Benzonia until December of 2012, when, due to failing health, she moved to her daughter's home in Alma.

Ruth is survived by: her four children: Laura (Mark) Pfannschmidt, of Derwood, Maryland; Rosemary (Robert) Nevius, of Lansing; Barbara (Frank) Monroe, of Alma; and Frederick (Patricia) Blacklock, of Winona, Minnesota; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Susan (Gary) Bogart, of Bradenton, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband (1958); her grandsons, Joseph Monroe (1989) and Thomas Blacklock (2014); her brothers, Guy and Paul Herbert; her sister, Ada Herbert Shively; and her half-sister, Mildred Herbert Gettys.

Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Charles I. Monroe, grandson, officiating. Interment took place in the Benzonia Township Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m., until time of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN), the Benzie County Animal Welfare League, or to Gideons International.

