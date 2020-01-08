Ruth J. Nugent, a resident of Frankfort, Michigan, died Jan. 1, 2020, at home with loved ones.

Born Ruth Jane Hatheway, in Frankfort, Michigan, on July 30, 1934, to Edith and Joseph Hatheway, Ruth was the fifth of eight children. She loved growing up in a lively household and remained close to all her siblings throughout the years.

On Sept. 18, 1955, Ruth married Ronald J. Nugent, and together life's adventures took them to homes in several states, (New York, Ohio, Illinois, Kansas, Florida), as they raised their three daughters.

Ruth attended Muskegon Business College (Baker College), and was an astute business woman, opening and operating two gift shops: The Strawberry Basket, North Muskegon, Michigan, with close friends, and independently owning

The Blue Spruce, Frankfort, Michigan, for many years. She had an eye for curating the ordinary, unusual, and eclectic in her shops, as well as her home.

Over the years, Ruth participated in numerous community organizations and projects. She was a tennis player and golfer, but one of her greatest passions was for the game of Bridge. Ruth played duplicate bridge at the Crystal Bridge Club, Benzonia, Michigan, played with bridge clubs in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Orange Beach, Alabama, and played with other clubs over the years. Her partners can attest to her enthusiasm for the game; and a few select ones can confirm that the saying, "Never underestimate an Old Lady with a Deck of Cards", is followed by her photo.

Family and friends were Ruth's greatest passion, whether it was hosting the annual Fourth of July picnic, playing Yahtzee with family, making mischief with grandchildren (and her sisters, and generally with anyone she could recruit), laughing with friends over cocktails, or chatting with neighbors from her chair on the front porch. Ruth was loving, kind and generous, and will remain close in the hearts of friends and family.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Ron Nugent; two sisters, Susan Dehnke and Linda Heck; her daughters, Sandra Nugent (Robert Ball), Brenda Ott (Rick), Rhonda Nugent; and seven grandchildren, Sam, Jacob, Isaac, Arden, Nicholas, Katy, and Nolan.

Memorial gifts may be made to: United Methodist Women, United Methodist Church, 537 Crystal Avenue, P.O. Box 1010, Frankfort, MI 49635; Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, 224 Park Avenue, Frankfort, MI 49635. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held summer of 2020. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Richard Lee Gibson

Richard Lee Gibson, 79, died at the Maples on Jan 3, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 12, at Blaine Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.