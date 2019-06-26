FRANKFORT-Sally M. Lindgren, 66, faced the worst of times with a strength and dignity, during her courageous battle for a year and a half. She passed away peacefully on the first day of summer, June 21, 2019, at home with her husband, Gene and her Great Dane, Lily, by her side.

She was known for her selflessness, willing to help others, and her love for animals. She showed unconditional love to everyone and animal she encountered. Sally enjoyed working at the veterinary clinic in Swartz Creek, MI and teaching clog dancing.

Sally's love for her family was constant and all encompassing. Living life to it's fullest, enjoying friends and family, whether they were traveling to family reunions, or playing on the water cruising on the pontoon.

Sally and Gene were the best of friends, sharing a loving marriage for over 38 years, that would be hard to beat.

She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Gene; two children, Katy of Southfield and Max (Breanna) and new grandchild, Henry Gene, of Indiana; siblings, Judy and Milan of Georgia; Sam and Carol, of Alger; Steve and Liz, of Rochester Hills; brother-in-law, Gerry and Joanie, of Swartz Creek; and Ted and Dawn, of Texas; and sister-in-law, Pat, of Alto, and Kathy and Terry, of Harrison; and numerous nephews and nieces; and special cheerleader niece, Sonnie.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patty, of Venice, FL.

The Lindgren family would like to thank the Traverse City Hospice staff Bobbie, Terri and Amy for all their support and care. Thank you to Dr. Word of Cowell Cancer Center and staff. We would also like to thank Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia. There is no service planned at this time.