Sara ("Sally") Frances Gipson nÃ©e Case, February 22, 1936 - March 8, 2019
Sally Gipson, daughter of Louis and Frances Case, of Beulah, wife of William Edward Gipson, of Benzonia, and mother of six daughters, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of March 8. She was surrounded by her loving family, phenomenal hospice nurse and beloved animals. Profoundly wise, witty and kind, all who knew her loved her deeply. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Benzonia, 901 Barber St, Benzonia, MI 49616. All who knew Sally are welcome and encouraged to attend!