Sharron Sue Davy, 78, died December 5, 2019 at her home in Frankfort, MI. Her loving husband was at her side.

She was born in Petoskey, MI, in 1941, the daughter of George and Frances Shook. Sharron grew up in Detroit, MI.

In 1962, Sharron married Thomas Davy. Together they raised three children in Plymouth, MI. They were married 57 years. She was employed with American Airlines until Tom graduated college, then became a loving mother, who was dedicated to providing a warm home for her family. She was an active member of the community while living in Plymouth. The family enjoyed summers in Frankfort, where they restored the Upton-Frederickson house on Leelanau Avenue. In 1995, after Tom's retirement, they moved to Frankfort full time. Sherry had many wonderful friends in Frankfort, Florida and Arizona. Sherry was known for being a loving and loyal friend, who enjoyed knitting, strategy games and parties on the beach. She was quick-witted and took great pride in her home and appearance. She taught her children the importance of happiness and living in the moment. She was always there to provide support and understanding for those who loved her. She will be remembered by many as a strong woman, who never hesitated to do what she thought was right. She will live on in the memories of all those whose lives she touched so deeply.

She is survived by her husband Thomas; children, Caroline Davy, of Traverse City, MI; Anne Davy Erblich, of Scottsdale, AZ; and Thomas Davy, of Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Gordon and Henry Davy, William and Violet Erblich; siblings, Marilyn (Donald) Koth and Marshall (Joette) Shook.

A memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.