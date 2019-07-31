Shelah Jane (Wardlow) Fought

FRANKFORT, MI-Shelah Jane (Wardlow) Fought, 69, passed away on July 17, 2019, at home following a long illness. She was born on August 30, 1949, in Red Wing, MN, the daughter of Rev. James and Sadie Wardlow.

Shelah's life was dedicated to caring for others. She graduated from Lake Superior State University as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1969, and provided care to patients for many years, with a particular passion for caring for newborns and their mothers. She also provided care for children, over the years, in childcare centers and hospital settings. In the early 1990s, she returned to school to study massage therapy, successfully becoming a licensed massage therapist and operating her own business, "Safe and Gentle Massage," in Fond du Lac, WI.

She married "her guy," the love of her life, Ronald Fought, on July 12, 1975, and they remained married for 44 years. Together they raised three children, living in Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Lansing, MI; Wausau, WI; Madison, WI; Fond du Lac, WI; Omaha, NE; Yakima, WA; Chicago, Il; and residing most recently in Frankfort, MI.

Shelah is survived by her husband, Ronald, of Frankfort, and her three children: Eric Fought, of Minneapolis, MN; Ryan (Cathy) Fought, of Omaha, NE; and Alicia (Dave) Luckhardt, of Reed City, MI. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Helena Fought, of Omaha, NE; and step grandson, Aidan Luckhardt, of Reed City, MI. She is also survived by her siblings: sisters, Moira (Robert) Cowling, of Iron Mountain, MI; Shannon (George) Murray, of Milwaukee, WI; and Roberta Van Dalen, of South River, New Jersey; and brother, James (Barbara) Wardlow, of New Brighton, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. James and Sadie Wardlow; her father and mother-in-law, George and Florence Fought; brother-in-law, Robert Fought; and nephew, Mathew Cowling.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be given in Shelah's name, to the Benzie County Animal Control and Shelter, in Beulah, MI.

No funeral services are being planned at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Service is assisting the family.

Marilyn Louise Hanmer

Marilyn Louise Hanmer, 83, of Ocala Florida, formerly of Benzonia, Michigan, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, -died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Ocala, Florida. She was born May 14, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of John and Inez (Mattert) Kennedy.

Marilyn is survived by: her sister, Connie Hostetler of Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn married Willard George Hanmer, who preceded her in death on June 17, 2019. She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and her sister, Sandra Temenoff.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating. Interment will follow in the Benzonia Township Cemetery, in Benzonia. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.,until time of services at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank M. McAuley

Frank M. McAuley, a resident of Lansing and Frankfort, died of a heart attack July 15. The son of Frank and Dorothy (Thurlby) McAuley, he was born and raised in Galesburg, IL, a midwestern city surrounded by cornfields and connected to distant lands by train. Frank grew to love and feel at home in northern Michigan, after he married Sharon Mick, and became part of a large local family. Sunday potlucks at the cottage on Upper Herring, sunset walks along Lake Michigan, and the ever-changing display of light and shadows on the rolling hills here connected Frank to his Irish homeland and heritage. By profession a minister, he was at heart, a quiet scholar and teacher, who experienced God in all things, and nurtured integrity and compassion. Frank and Sharon met in seminary and shared 48 years committed to spiritual formation and creative expression, within congregations and small groups. Frank's legacy will live on in those he mentored and dearly loved.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Mick McAuley; daughter, Erin McAuley; daughter, Stacey (Kyle) Sheiko; granddaughters, Caitlyn and Kassia Sheiko; sister, Donna (Jerry) Schroeder; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Bill) Thornton, and JoAn Stikes; nephew, Eric (Laura) Stikes, niece, Lisa Stikes; four great nieces; and many dear cousins by marriage in the Mick family, descendents of Earl and Ruth (McKinstry) Mick.

Lowell W. Rutherford

Lowell W. Rutherford, On July 24, 2019 Lowell passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 94, in a beloved cottage overlooking the Sleeping Bear Dunes, surrounded by loved ones and in touch with nature. Born in Battle Creek on February 12, 1925, he was the eldest son of Lowell W. Rutherford Sr. and Agnes Louise Rutherford (Pritchard), and a graduate of the Lakeview High School Class of 1943. He was incredibly proud to have served in WWII as Petty Officer 2nd Class with the 113th United States Navy Seabees, where he built advance bases on Pacific Islands, including New Guinea, Mindoro, Soemesoeme, and Leyte, and was highly praised for his unusually proficient marksmanship. He was honorably discharged and decorated on February 20, 1956. He retired on January 1, 1983 from General Foods, Post Cereals Division, after a distinguished 34-year career as an industrial engineer. In addition to restoring cars, collecting and refinishing antiques, Lowell was captivated by nature and loved to be outdoors in the wild. He used his skills as a marksman to hunt pheasant, was an accomplished fisherman, an avid golfer, and enjoyed riding his bike on treks. He also loved to sail the Platte Bay, canoe the Platte River, and hit the ski slopes. Orchids were his favorite flower and he was especially fascinated by hummingbirds, butterflies, wild turkeys, and eagles. He had transfixing blue eyes, a beautiful and heartfelt smile, and a tender, loving soul. All who knew him, love him. He is survived by Delores Rutherford (Pyle), his wife of 71 years; son, Gary Rutherford, of Battle Creek; daughter, Cheryl Rutherford, of Honor; brothers, Robert and Richard, of Harbor Springs and Battle Creek; and three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by both his parents, his son, Eric David Rutherford (11/7/1979); and his twin brothers, Larry and Jerry Rutherford. A celebration of his life service with military honors is being planned. He requested, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Benzie Senior Resources. Arrangments by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

Wayne Harold Thom

Wayne Harold Thom, 80, Beulah, died unexpectedly on July 27, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by family.

Wayne was born in Alpena, MI, on August 12, 1938, the son of Harold and Esther (Miller) Thom. He attended Alpena High School, where he was a stand-out football player receiving a scholarship to play football at Northern Michigan University. Due to a serious knee injury, he was unable to accept Vince Lombardi's invitation to play for the Green Bay Packers. He received his teaching degree from NMU in 1961, and accepted an Industrial Arts teaching position, as well as assistant varsity football coaching job, at Benzie Central Schools. On June 6, 1964, he married Mary Christine Grund, of Beulah, MI. They raised two children, Michael and Jennifer. He was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, helping design and construct the church in Benzonia. Wayne and Chris spent winters in Florida, upon retirement after 35 years of teaching. There, they were faithful attendees of Hope Lutheran Church. Wayne enjoyed fishing, playing chess as well as other games and sports, and spending time with family and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Harold; mother, Esther; and brother, Marvin. He is survived by his wife, Chris; his two children, Michael (Tami) Thom and Jennifer (Kevin) Kennedy; his brother, Ken (Renata) Thom; and his grandchildren, Maggie, Ryan, Noah, and Jake.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Hope Lutheran Church, in Bradenton, FL. A graveside service will be held at Benzonia Twp. Cemetery, MI, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hope Lutheran Church, 4635 26th St. W, Bradenton, FL 34207. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.