Sivert Roland Crawford

FRANKFORT -- Sivert Roland Crawford, 95, passed Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at The Maples, in Frankfort, with his family by his side. He was born May 6, 1925, in Elberta, the son of Marsh and Stella (Sivertson) Crawford.

Sivert was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was an Elberta boy who met and married, Naomi Denune, a Beulah girl. Proud lifelong Benzie County residents, Sivert and Naomi, spent 40 years on the family fruit farm, in Frankfort, where they raised their five children. The last 30 years were spent on Upper Herring Lake in their beloved log home that Sivert built and Naomi made the wonderful home that all of the family loved. Sivert attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Frankfort. He was a hardworking and faithful husband, father, grandfather, and friend who lived a full and rewarding life.

Sivert is survived by: his children, Donald (Don) and Phyllis Crawford, of Katy, Texas; Robin "Rob" Crawford, of Frankfort; and Candace "Candy" Kniffin, of Traverse City; grandchildren, Ingrid, Chris, Jami, Wesley, Sivert, Stacy, Justin, Brittany, and Aaron; twenty-three great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his sibling, Thelma (Demers) Briggs, of Palmetto, Florida.

Sivert was preceded in death by: his beloved wife of 70 years, Naomi Pauline Crawford; his parents, Marsh and Stella Crawford; sons, Barry and Kim Crawford; and siblings James "Jim" Crawford and Donna Erickson.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Janet Van Duzen

THOMPSONVILLE-Barbara Janet Van Duzen, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Frankfort. She was born January 30, 1932, in Belding, the daughter of Perry and Cecil (Dunn) Outman.

Barbara attended Western Michigan University and on September 7, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Keith Van Duzen. After teaching in South Haven, she moved to Beulah, to Crystal Mountain, and finally to Eden Hill, where she lived for 53 years, and where she raised her growing family.

She taught at Crystal Lake Elementary for several years until she helped run the family apple juice business, Chief Lake Enterprises.

Barbara loved the outdoors and spent countless hours camping, hunting, skiing, and tending to her flowers and garden.

She loved entertaining friends and enjoyed having friends and family around. She was an animal lover and had many dogs throughout her life, most recently, Sophie. Barb loved her beautiful state of Michigan and looked forward to the changing seasons, especially winter, as it was her favorite time of the year.

Her loving nature and cheerful personality will be missed by her family. There will forever be a void in the hearts of those she loved.

Barbara is survived by: her husband of 69 years, Keith Van Duzen; her children, Jennifer (Tom) Burns, Rex (Holly) Van Duzen, Todd (Erin) Kulawiak, and Jay (Cyndee) Van Duzen; her grandchildren, Nathan (Chanler), Carrie, Ellen, Hanna, Carson, Jackson, Landon, Mikayla, Jamison, Nina (Brandon), and Sam (Gianna); her great-grandchildren, Boden, Giuliana, and Cecilia; and her brothers, Richard (Joyce) Outman and Robert (Dana) Outman.

She was preceded in death by: her brother, Lou (Vickie) Outman and her parents.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah. A graveside gathering is planned for the fall.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.