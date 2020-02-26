Stanley A. Davis

HONOR -- Stanley A. Davis, died at home on Feb. 15, 2020, at the age of 80.

He was blessed with many gifts, talents and skills. Stanley loved his job working for 40 year as a mason, where he had a hard work ethic and gave an honest day's work.

He took pride in his work and appreciated when his customers acknowledged his hard work. Stanley especially loved the outdoors, particularly deer hunting and camping. He also enjoyed trying out new restaurants.

He will be remembered by his family and friends for his devotion to his wife and son and his unmatched kindness and love for others.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Linda; son, Jeffrey (Andrea) Davis, of Constantine; grandson, Brandyn; brother, Carl; and sister-in-law, Carolyn; numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Contributions may be given to the Benzie Senior Resources. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Charles 'Chuck' Noel Perry

Charles "Chuck" Noel Perry, formerly of Macomb County, and for the past 29 years of Benzie County, died Feb. 12, 2020, at Paul Oliver Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Frankfort, with close friend Jim Howell and son, Zach, by his side.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1962, at St. Joseph Hospital (East) in Mt. Clemens, the son, of Leo Charles and Annette (Beger) Perry.

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 21201 E. 13 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.

Interment will take place in the Blaine Township Cemetery, in Arcadia, in the spring. Visitation was held from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, 1132 Main St., Frankfort.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.