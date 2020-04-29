Stanley Donald Hill

Stanley Donald Hill passed away on April 19, 2020, at the age of 87.

He was born in Suttons Bay, on July 22, 1932, to Donald G. Hill and Esther Maude (Dinger) Hill.

Stanley grew up in Suttons Bay and enjoyed many memories and good friends from the area. Stanley married Edith Ilene Gordon, in Muskegon, in November 1951. Ilene, his loving wife, survives him.

As a young couple, Stanley and Ilene lived in Traverse City, where they raised their children, Stanley Jr. (Ronda), Edith Ilene, lovingly nick named "Meme" (Mark) McCall and Cleo (Jacob) Sonderegger, who all survive him. Stanley is the loving grandfather of Michael (Mary) Hill, Alicia Sonderegger, Christine Hill, Donald (Jessica) Hill, Lyn (Brett) Stanton, Jason McCall and Andrew McCall; and great-grandfather of Sarah Dettloff, Abigail Hill, Jason Hill, Rose Hill, Nick Bronikowski, Harper Stanton, Gage Stanton and Ellie Stanton. He is also survived by Ilene's sister, Dollena Burd; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Esther Maude Hill; his sister, Shirley and her husband Ronald Dahlke; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Gertrude Gordon; his brother-in-law, Winifred "Wynn" Edwards and his wife Vivian; his brother-in-law, Charles Gordon and his wife Dorothy; his sister-in-law, Maxine and her husband Delton Hendges; and brothers-in-law, Benny Hall and Donald "Jack" Burd; along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Stanley was a member of the Operating Engineers #324 and possessed great pride and value as an operator of heavy equipment, working on Michigan Roadways and Highways throughout his career. Stanley was an avid hunter, fisherman; he received a Michigan Angler Award and enjoyed searching for the elusive Morel Mushroom in Benzie County.

Retirement brought Stanley and Ilene to the Hill Family Homestead in Nessen City, where he and Ilene enjoyed many years entertaining their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. On the "Farm," Stanley enjoyed raising geese and chickens, and he had a passion for gardening and shared his flowers and crops with many. He enjoyed huge bonfires with his family and friends while swatting away at "Hill's Mosquito Farm" into the early night. He enjoyed his many honey bee hives in the "Back 40" acres. He was a chef with a grill and perfected the grilling of the biggest turkeys for his loving family. He had the biggest blue eyes, belly laugh and sweet smile that set things straight. Stanley will be forever missed by his loving wife, Ilene; his loving family; and his many friends.

The Hill family would like to express gratitude to the Medical Caregivers that provided excellent care and support to Stanley and Ilene, and to grandson, Michael and his wife Mary, who were directly involved in Stanley's care.

Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva. Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in the Colfax Township Cemetery, in Nessen City.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Jay Keillor

FRANKFORT -- Ronald Jay Keillor, 79, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 1, 1941, to the late Alfred and Arvilla (Ackert) Keillor. Ron married the love of his life, Judy Ann Jackson, on July 21, 1962. Ron proudly served in the United States Army and after his military service, became an auto mechanic for over 40 years.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Keillor; three sons, David, Bradley (Shannon), Todd (Amy) and daughter-in-law, Susan. Grandchildren include: Nathan (Emma Lynn) Misak, Alexis (Paul) Scheer, Bailey Keillor, Brian Keillor, Joshua Keillor, Emily Keillor, Erica Keillor, Nicholas Keillor. Great-grandchildren include: Lydia and Lane Scheer, Johnathan Hatcher, Nova Misak. He is also survived by brother, Ken (Tess) Keillor; sister, Carolyn (Dexter) Olsen; sister, Bev (Jim) Wheaton; stepsister, Sally (Ed) Charron; brother-in-law, George Wells.

Ron was preceded in death by son, Dale; sister, Pat Wells; and parents, Alfred and Arvilla.

Cremation arrangements have been made with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center, in Manistee. Please visit his personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com.