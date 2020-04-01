McNutt, Sue Irene of Novi, formerly of Wixom passed away March 25th after a sudden illness, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late (Owen} David. Loving mother of, John (Jeanne) Kirkpatrick and Jeffrey (Linda) Kirkpatrick. Grandmother to, Marissa (William) Hoepner and Nicole Munchel. Sue is also survived by stepchildren, Randall (Lori) McNutt, Terri (Terry) Elwood and Steven McNutt. Step-grandmother, to Amanda, Jared, Elizabeth, KC and Michael. Sue was predeceased by her mother, Elisabeth Johnston; her father, Oscar Ristad; and stepfather, Francis Johnston Cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or the charity of your choosing. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com