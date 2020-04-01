Sue Irene McNutt

Guest Book
  • "Sue was bff. I will miss her. my regards to her family"
    - Joyce Campsmith
  • "So sorry to hear about Mrs. McNutt. She always had a smile..."
    - Don Belknap
  • "Aunt Sue was a beautiful graceful lady who will be greatly..."
  • "Rest in piece."
    - Randall D
Service Information
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI
48390
(248)-624-2251
Obituary
Send Flowers

McNutt, Sue Irene of Novi, formerly of Wixom passed away March 25th after a sudden illness, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late (Owen} David. Loving mother of, John (Jeanne) Kirkpatrick and Jeffrey (Linda) Kirkpatrick. Grandmother to, Marissa (William) Hoepner and Nicole Munchel. Sue is also survived by stepchildren, Randall (Lori) McNutt, Terri (Terry) Elwood and Steven McNutt. Step-grandmother, to Amanda, Jared, Elizabeth, KC and Michael. Sue was predeceased by her mother, Elisabeth Johnston; her father, Oscar Ristad; and stepfather, Francis Johnston Cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or the charity of your choosing. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.