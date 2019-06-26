Sylvia Gay Johnson Wantz, 82, passed away June 18, 2019, at her home in Frankfort, Michigan, under hospice care. She died of complications from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), with family by her side every step of the way.

Sylvia was born and raised in Frankfort on December 24, 1936. For the past six years, she spent the winters in Florida, with surviving son, Scott Johnson and daughter-in-law, Marjorie Johnson. Sylvia will be deeply missed for her radiant personality and infectious laugh. She retired from Paul Oliver as a nurse for 34 years. After that, she then worked in Doctor Cole's office for many years. That same compassionate, caring, giving personality made her a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Sylvia's life was full of joy. She spent her time golfing and bowling with her girlfriends. She married the late Mel Wantz on May 4, 1985. They enjoyed fishing and traveling in their motor home, seeing friends and the countryside. She and Mel treated their black lab dogs as precious members of their family. Sylvia also enjoyed music and dinner shows.

Sylvia is survived by her son, Scott Johnson; her daughter-in-law, Marjorie; brother, Wilford Johnson and his wife, Mary; three granddaughters, Ashley, Jacquelyn, and Rachel; and finally, her four great-grandsons, Jason, Nathan, Dominic, and Sawyer.

Sylvia is proceeded in death by her mother, Hattie Johnson (Moseler); father, Raymond Johnson; and her sisters, Irene Wilson and Kathleen Kennett.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at 2 p.m., July 7, 2019, at the Frankfort Eagles.

Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service will be handling arrangements.