LAKE ORION-Theresa M. Foust (Lancewicz, Nickson); of Lake Orion; age 73; passed away on March 22, 2019. Theresa is the loving wife of Ronald Foust, and the late Robert G. Nickson; mother of, Teri Ann Nickson-Nye, Joe Gregory (Jennifer) Nickson, Vince (Jamie) Foust, Keith Foust, Dewayne (Mary) Foust; and beloved nana of, Britney Foust, Zach Foust, Autumn Nickson-Nye, Sabrina Nickson, Ariana Nickson and Madden Nickson and Oliver Foust. Thru the years Theresa has worked at the Community National Bank, Dancer's Fashions, Nino Salvaggio's, Nosie Rosie's Floral & Gift and Papa Joe's Market. Theresa was the ultimate sports mom of all time, and the Red Wings and Packers have just lost a devoted fan. She was a true fighter till the very end. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Theresa's love of animals, please donate to a local animal rescue.