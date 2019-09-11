FRANKFORT-Thomas Edward Meyer, 77, passed on Friday August 23, 2019, at Munson Hospice House, in Traverse City Michigan. Tom was born in Chicago, IL to the late Loyde and Elizabeth Meyer. He was the youngest of three children, survived by William "Bill", and Sue, who preceded him in death (married to Dan). Tom had two children and four grandchildren from his first marriage to Collette. Children, Kristin, and Andrew (married to Gina); and grandchildren, Nathan, Brandon, Amelia and Nicholas. Tom married Ellene, in 1989. They spent 30 wonderful years in Lakewood, California; Columbia, TN; and Frankfort, MI. Stepdaughter, Elena; grandchildren, John, Christopher, and Madelyn; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Jacob. Tom was in the United States Navy from 1962-1966. He was proud to be on the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier to circle the world, the Enterprise. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight or the . ttps://www.midmichiganhonorflight.com/

https://donate3.cancer.org Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.