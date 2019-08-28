ELBERTA-Thomas "Tom" William Thomas, 76, passed away at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Living and Rehab Center, on August 11, 2019. Thomas was born March 21, 1943, in Frankfort, MI, to his parents, Floyd and Freda Thomas. Thomas honorably served in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War.

Thomas was employed at Pet Milk for over 20 years. He had a unique mind for dates, and loved keeping journals about the weather, which he did for many, many years. He enjoyed feeding the wildlife in Elberta, riding down backroads in the country, eating, and picking up his yard.

Thomas is survived by his sister, M. Lorraine (Robert) Heyboer; Vivian L. Dufresne; Leon (Janice) Thomas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation was held at 12 p.m., August 17, 2019 until the time of the funeral service, at 1 p.m., at Jowett Family Funeral Home with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. Burial will be in the Gilmore Township Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Benzie Animal Welfare League. Arrangement by Jowett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Benzonia.