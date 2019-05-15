Veronica Long DuBois

FRANKFORT -- Veronica Long DuBois, 98, died quietly in her sleep Monday, May 6, 2019.

She was born Sept. 27, 1920, in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ella and Tom Long.

Veronica was graduated from the nursing program at the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. She worked as a registered nurse at Harrisburg (PA) Hospital.

At age 23, Veronica, the youngest of four girls, decided that since "I had no brothers, I wanted to do my family's part for the war effort" and signed up to join the Army.

After her military basic training and various assignments, Veronica received her orders to go overseas to Manila, in early 1945. She wore army fatigues and combat boots, living and working as a nurse in tents with limited supplies, "and plenty of rain, mud and bugs."

She met her future husband, Captain Tom DuBois while there, and three months later on Dec. 10, 1945, they were married in the Philippines. They returned to the United States two months later.

The couple made their home in Chicago where they raised their two daughters. Veronica worked as a head operating nurse at Cook County Hospital and Tom was CEO of his business, Chicago Pulley.

Following their retirement in 1978, they moved to Frankfort where Veronica became involved with the Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She moved to Prescott, Arizona, after Tom's death, and returned to make Frankfort her home again six years ago.

Veronica is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Harry) Wellins, of Prescott, Arizona; and Mary (Roland) Halliday, of Frankfort; three grandsons, Tom Halliday, of Parker, Colorado; Chad (Eve Block) Wellins, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; and Sean Wellins, of Prescott; a granddaughter, Annie Halliday Downing, of South Haven; a great-granddaughter, Soe Block-Wellins, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; and a great-grandson, Emmett Downing, of South Haven.

She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Catherine Sister Mary Dolors, Helen Zero and Ann Carpenter, all of Pennsylvania.

A private celebration of Veronica's life is being planned for later. Anyone who wishes to offer an expression of sympathy can consider a donation to Veronica's favorite charity: Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1145King Road, Immaculata, PA 19345.

Mark Goheen

FRANKFORT -- Mark Goheen, 86, died May 5, 2019, at the Maples, in Frankfort.

Mark was born Sept. 10, 1932, in Roscommon, Michigan, son of Thomas Goheen, Alta Sedelmaier. He attended Gladwin School, until sixth grade, and earned a GED May 12, 1989. He was a farmer for 30 years, retiring at age 62. Mark was a member of the Community of Christ Church, in Charlotte, Michigan. His hobbies include gardening, bowling, playing ball and Frisbee.

He is survived by, Elrey Goheen (Dorothy), Independence, Missouri; Isaac (Juanita) Goheen, Mesick; Viva Fender, of Frankfort; Nancy (Joe) Lang, of West Branch, Michigan, and Emily (Pat) Walker, of Lansing, Michigan.

Mark was preceded in death by sister, Leona (Bob) Gillis, of Sagatuck, Michigan; and brother, Milford Goheen, of Frankfort, Michigan.

Cremation has taken place at Oak Grove, in Manistee. No services will be held at this time.

Edward Laffleur

BENZONIA -- Edward "Ed" Henry Laffleur, 82, of Benzonia, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Thompsonville Cemetery, in Thompsonville.

Marshall J. Sauer

BENZONIA -- Marshall J Sauer, 86, died May 10, 2019.

Funeral arrangements pending times to be announced.

Shandi Leigh Strandell

BENZONIA -- Shandi Leigh Strandell, 33, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle with brain cancer for eight years.

Shandi was born the third of four siblings, on Jan. 15, 1986, in Price, Utah, to parents Vince and Gayla Strandell. Shandi was always happy, cheerful and quite the joker; she loved to make people laugh.

When Shandi was diagnosed in 2011, she never let that stop her from enjoying the things she loved. She enjoyed baking and creating new recipes; when you visited her home, it always smelled delicious.

Shandi loved to go on long drives around Lake Michigan and Crystal Lake. It made her feel so free. Shandi loved listening to music, going to the beaches looking for Petoskey stones, crocheting, making jewelry with hemp and beads.

She loved all things to do with M&Ms and frogs. She was also a very talented artist, but the one thing that she loved the most was her dog, Peanut.

She is survived by her parents, Vince and Gayla Strandell; siblings, Trenton Strandell, Chrystal Strandell and Michael Ashbrook; brother-in-law and best friend, Michael Lindsey; sisters-in-law, Rachel Thomason and Stacey Ashbrook; three nephews, one niece, many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

Shandi will be dearly missed by so many people. She will always be remembered for her faith, strength, courage, smile and her laugh.

Shandi and her family would love to have any donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory.

