Vicki (Thompson) Armstrong

Vicky (Thompson) Armstrong passed into heaven, December 14, 2019. Born December 21, 1949, to John and Margaret (Graham) Thompson, in Manistee, Michigan. Married Ken Armstrong, June 13, 1970, and in March of 1973, moved to Tucson AZ, where she lived the remainder of her life.

Vicki is survived by husband, Ken and daugher, Susan, Tucson, AZ; and son, Paul, of Phoenix, AZ.

Vicki was "the ultimate mom", and gave generously of her time to the local schools and youth sports programs. Nicknamed "the neighborhood mom", by many kids she befriended and helped. In her later years, Vicki worked with her sister-in-law, Sharon Knop, at the Pima County Fair, where she made many more friends and memories.

Vicki was predeceased by her brother, Stan Gilson, Apple Valley, California; and cousins, Mike and Bill. Vicki is survived by her man cousins, Deb, John, Sandy, Maxine, Denny, Phylis, Roberta, Kathy and Marsha; all of whom meant so much to her.

Mary 'Jean' Dingman

Mary "Jean" Dingman, 83 of Platte Lake, Beulah, died Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was born on October 8, 1936, in Bay City, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Rhea) Cavanaugh.

She graduated from Bay City Handy High School and furthered her education at Michigan State University. Jean retired from the Milan Public Schools as an attendant in the cafeteria.

She loved knitted, quilting, water activities, reading, playing card games and cooking for her family.

Jean is survived by her husband, Ronald Charles Dingman; they were married on October 4, 1957, in East Lansing; sons, Marc Dingman, Kurt (Michelle) Dingman and Ron (Bonnie) Dingman; grandchildren, Marc Nicolas, Shayne, Brandon and Shannon Dingman; brother, Robert Cavanaugh.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Nathan and two sisters, Elaine and Rita.

Private services will be held. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.

William 'Bill' Lawrence Misner

LAKE ANN-William "Bill" Lawrence Misner, 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home under the care of Munson Hospice.

There are no services planned at this time.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.