Larry Forrester Dobson

BENZONIA -- Larry Forrester Dobson, 73, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Aug. 5, 2019.

Larry was born July 30, 1946, in Frankfort, Michigan, to his parents, Warren and Mary Dobson.

Larry served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, oftentimes right in his backyard. He was always willing to help a friend and family member in need. You could usually find him fixing a car, truck, or tractor at home. He also had a passion for auctions. Larry is survived by his four daughters, Rhonda Dime, Laurie (Jeff) Claar, Anita (J.R.) Fox, Kim (Chad) Showers; his 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Sue Miner.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron; and great-grandson, Brandon.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, with Pastor Dinah Haag officiating. The family greeted guests one hour prior to the funeral. Any friends and family that wished to attend a gathering at Larry's home after, were welcome to come. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life if one wishes.

Violet Katherine Clarmont

HONOR -- Violet Katherine Clarmont, 82, formerly of Frankfort, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

She was born Nov. 27, 1936, in Onekama, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Evans) McClellan.

In 1998, with her husband and family, Violet opened Grandpa's Crafted Critters. She enjoyed making baby sweaters and gloves for her family and tending to her flowers. She was a good listener with a caring heart. Family came first for Violet, and she doted on her children and grandchildren, helping with babysitting and offering guidance and support in any way that she could. She had a special place in her heart for her son-in-law, Rob, always making sure he never missed his "vitamin sugar."

Violet is survived by her children, Sherry (Robin) Wilson, of Honor, Michael (Carla Worden) Clarmont, of Frankfort, and Cindy (Homer) Campbell, of Frankfort; her grandchildren, Shannon (Jason) Reed, Amanda (Peter) Bissell, Michael (Emily) Clarmont Jr., Shelby Clarmont, Timothy (Jennifer) Clarmont, Katie Clarmont, Ashley Gatrell, Tiffany (Will) Lavely, Jeremy (Desiree Gunderson) Campbell, and Misty (Jorge) Hernandez; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandbabies due in December and February; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

On May 9, 1953, in Elberta, Violet married Korean War Veteran, Clarence Clifford Clarmont, who preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Andrea Clarmont; and her stepfather, Faultroy Rommell.

Private service will be held at a later date.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara K. MacInnis

Barbara K. MacInnis, 71, of Wichita, Kansas and Crystal Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully with friends and family by her side, at the family cottage on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1947, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Major (Retired) Martin E. Keiser and Winifred (Thomas) Keiser.

Barbara married Chief Warrant Officer Brian J. MacInnis, on Jan. 31, 1976, at the Old Post Chapel, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Barbara's daughter, Beth, was married in the same chapel, as were Barbara's parents.

She graduated from Cameron University, Lawton, Oklahoma, with a degree in Computer Programming, in 1983. She then volunteered to teach computers at Carriage Hills Elementary School, in Lawton. While at Carriage Hills, she started the first after-school day care program. Barbara went on to be a Class Size Teacher Assistant, and finished her career as a Library Assistant, at Lawton Senior High School, her alma mater.

In Wichita, Barbara and Brian would try to have a lunch date every day.

At the cottage, she loved reading books, playing solitaire on her phone and iPad, and playing many games of dominoes, cards, and Scrabble, long into the night, with friends and family.

She was a wonderful friend to young and old, and a great Mom to all her kids, not just her own. She was thoughtful and gave great advice.

Barbara was always willing to serve as a volunteer. She was the treasurer of her son Alex's Boy Scout Troop, President of the Blue Stem Homeowners Association, served on various committees at the Congregational Summer Assembly (CSA), including Treasurer of the CSA Women's Association, and was proudest of serving as a Trustee of the CSA.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Brian, of Wichita, Kansas; her loving children, Alex MacInnis, of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Beth (Jeff) Munster, of Elgin, Oklahoma; and son, Sean (Traci) Ramsey, of Santa Rosa, California; and her loving brothers, Bruce (Catherine) Keiser, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Dean Keiser, of Lawton, Oklahoma. She was Oma to her grandchildren, Lily Munster, Landynn Munster, Cayden Munster, Brody Ramsey, and Riley Ramsey. She was a devoted and loving aunt, to Emily Keiser, Emily MacInnis, Nicholas MacInnis, Mark Gagne, and Lauren Haering. She had a special place in her heart for her granddog, Coco.

Friends and family will meet for a Celebration of Barbara's Life from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Congregational Summer Assembly (CSA) Meeting House, 2128 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort, MI 49635. Please join the MacInnis, Munster, and Keiser families for a reception in her honor following her Celebration of Life from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Hotel Frankfort, 231 Main St., Frankfort, MI 49635.

All are welcome to join us for Barbara's graveside service and interment at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery North, 1511 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort, MI 49635.

Dress for the Celebration of Life, Reception and Interment is casual and please be colorful in what you wear.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful if contributions were made in her name to the Congregational Summer Assembly Education Fund, 2128 Pilgrim Highway, Frankfort MI 49635.

James Kuhn Mellow

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- James Kuhn Mellow, 91, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019.

He was the beloved son of George Edward Mellow and Lucy Kuhn Mellow.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Virginia Roberts Mellow; and his son, James Kuhn Mellow, Jr.

He is survived by his children, Ann Mellow Fleckenstein (Scot), Lucy Mellow Bangs (Leo Giebel) and Thomas Edward Mellow (Lauralyn); five grandchildren, Stephen Bangs, David Bangs, Sarah Fleckenstein, Emily Mellow and Madalyn Mellow; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Kriegh Roberts.

Jim was born on Nov. 1, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended St. Louis Country Day School, Princeton University, and graduated from Washington University, in 1951, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and Senior Men's Honorary, O.D.K. He spent 1947 in Japan as part of the Occupation Forces of the 1st Cavalry Division.

Jim was Executive Vice President of Liberty Foundry, the family business, where he worked for 41 years. Jim was a charter member, elder, trustee, and deacon at Ladue Chapel. He was active in volunteer work, including Board Member of the Campbell House, and the St. Louis Altenheim and Alumni Secretary of the St. Louis Country Day School Class, of 1945. He was a member of Bellerive Country Club and the Missouri Athletic Club.

He loved photography and had photos published in 10 books, 20 magazines and multiple travel brochures. Jim was a lifelong adventurer, including climbing the Matterhorn and traveling around the world with Mary Virginia. He was grateful for the many friends that he made during his travels. Jim and his family spent over 50 summers at Crystal Lake, in Michigan. He was a wonderful son, husband, parent and a friend to many.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 1130 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 (https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/) or a . Friends may submit condolences online at www.luptonchapel.com.

Georgie Arvada Ulberg

THOMPSONVILLE -- Georgie Arvada Ulberg, 64, died Aug. 3, 2019.

She was born Dec. 30, 1953, the daughter to Esther (Link) and Paul Edinger Sr.

Georgie met the love of her life, Daryl S. Ulberg; they fell in love and were married, May 24, 1986.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to her family, her selflessness, willing to help others, and her unconditional love to everyone and animal she encountered.

Georgie was always keeping busy, whether she was tending to her flower garden, fishing the local lakes, feeding the birds to their delight, never letting the seed run out.

She also has an artistic side drawing portraits and landscapes, writing poems or playing the piano her father had given her at the age 16. "Windy" B9 the Association was a favorite song.

Georgie continued to work at various jobs throughout her life, until adopting great-granddaughter, who has special needs. For the last 10 years, Georgie dedicated herself to the loving care and well being of Laila Ann Marie.

She will be sincerely missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing her path.

She is survived by her husband, Daryl; son, Dennis (Bridget) Edinger; daughters, Rachel Edinger, Jordan (Garth) Hathaway and Laila Bennet; sister, Paulette (Andy) Abshire; sister-in-law, Jeannie Edinger; grandchildren, Courtney, Aaron, Alexa, Kaitlyn, Justine, Devon, Ethan; great-grandchildren, Aliya, Brooklyn, Khalisa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Belinda (Bengie); son, Justin Clauss; brothers, Donald Sr, Gordan (Gordie), Walter (Wink), Gary, Paul Jr, Otto, and Thomas; nephew, Gordan Jr (Edge); and great nephew, Donald Jr (DJ); and her constant companion lovable and cherished Sheltie, "Max".

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Platte River Assoc. Hall.

Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.