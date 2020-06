FRANKFORT-Wallace "Andy" Andre Mollema, 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Congregational Church, in Frankfort, with Pastor Dinah Haag officiating.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements