Wallace Andre Mollema
Wallace Andre Mollema, better known as Andy, passed from this life at Munson Medical Center, Traverse City, on June 16, 2020, with Martha, the love of his life, at his side. He had been a full-time resident of Benzie County since 1996. He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace A. Mollema in 1994, and by his mother, Gertrude Cobb Mollema in 2000.

Andy held BA and MA degrees in Speech from Central Michigan University. He was a speech and English teacher at several Michigan high schools. He began his career at Tecumseh High School in January, 1967, then was a graduate assistant in the Speech Department of CMU in 1968 and 1969. He took a position in the speech department of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School in 1970. In 1977, he married Martha Hallquist and moved to Kalamazoo and completed his 30-year teaching career at Three Rivers High School. During his career, he taught hundreds of students the art of argument and the power of the spoken word, spoken well. At each school, he also served as a debate and forensics coach. His students consistently qualified for state championship competitions, several winning first place honors. Andy was a charter member of the Michigan Speech Coaches Association, which he served as President for several years. At Three Rivers H.S., he was twice named Teacher of the Year.

His main avocation was vocal and theatrical performances. While living in Kalamazoo, he was a regular in musical and dramatic productions at that city's New Vic Theater, working in over 30 shows during an 18-year span. He continued his love of singing and theater as a 22-year member of the Benzie County Community Chorus, often performing as a featured soloist. For the Benzie County Players, he acted in 22 productions, directed seven, and worked on many more in other capacities. He and Martha were season ticket holders to many local music and theater events, including the Traverse Symphony Orchestra and at Interlochen School of Arts. His life was filled with the richness of artistic performance.

He and Martha became active members of the First Congregational Church of Frankfort shortly after their move to Frankfort. There he sang in the choir and served for varying terms as vice-chair of the Church Council, Church Treasurer , and Chairman of the Outreach Committee.

Nothing made him happier than an evening spent with Martha in their Crystal Lake home. The comfort and joy she brought to his life, particularly when severe illness set in during the past few years, strengthened an unshakable bond between them.

A Celebration of Andy's life will be held in Frankfort at 11 a.m. , Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Frankfort. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: First Congregational Church of Frankfort, the Benzie County Chorus, or a charity or organization of your choosing.

Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service
1132 Main St
Frankfort, MI 49635
(231) 352-9050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

16 entries
July 6, 2020
Andy was such an amazing person! We all would have benefitted from being one of his students had it been possible. Such a wonderful soul who will live on in the hearts of all who knew him! My condolences to Marty and all of his loved ones
Greg Hunt
Friend
July 1, 2020
Arnold Johnston
July 1, 2020
What a wonderful person Andy was, and what a fantastic life he had--- when I think about the time and care he spent on his students, I'm bowled over at his generosity and dedication, and I feel extremely lucky to have been one of them. He taught me how to think, how to speak in public, and the writing I do for my job now is all patterned after what I learned in his classes. Andy showed up earnestly---I remember seeing him in a production of Pump Boys and Dinettes in Kalamazoo and laughing so hard and thinking, "that is the purest version of Uncle Wally, right there!"---if you've ever been to a show or choir performance and saw him, you know what I mean. By his example, I learned that showing up earnestly like that, every time, was the way to show respect and to pay gratitude. I also learned a lot more, about how to navigate the world and how to care about the people around me. I'm so sorry for your loss, Martha, and I hope you take heart from knowing just how beloved he was.
Ellen Muehlberger
Student
June 30, 2020
Andy and I worked together in the Three Rivers school system and I also enjoyed the performing Andy for years on many different locations. We enjoyed the banter of coworkers and I always knew that Andy was a good man who had empathy and was very generous with his attention. I am a better person for having known him and will keep his memory.
Tom Barnum
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Dear Martha and family and friends, What an influence this man had on my life. I often hear him when I choose words and structure my thoughts to write a letter or response, more so these days it seems (maybe it's his doing that my Facebook posts are always so long ). He was one of the male role models that helped me be who I am.

I had no idea he was up north until I ran into him in Traverse City probably 10 or 15 years ago. He was rehearsing for a Benzie County Chorus concert in a basement room at the Park Place and my quartet was performing in the Dome. We both rounded a corner and came face to face. I said, "Mr Molema?" And he said, "Oh God. Call me Andy!" and hugged me. We bumped into each other a few times after that. On one such occasion, when I was with my wife, I indroduced him, "THIS... is Uncle Wally."
David Scott Curtis
Student
June 30, 2020
Mr. Mollema was one of my favorite teachers at TRHS. He was kind, compassionate and genuine. Im thankful I was able to have him as a teacher. Im very sorry for your loss great loss and will keep you in my prayers.
Julie Burkeen
Student
June 30, 2020
I've always wondered aout Mr. Mollema in the years since his retirement. He was one of my absolute all time favorite teachers. His classes were always alive with participaton and energy which says a lot for a high school class. Prayers for his family, he will be missed.

Kelly Wise Judsen
Kelly Wise Judsen
Student
June 30, 2020
S was a wonderful teacher. An inspiration to many students. So very sorry to see him go.
Michelle Phelps
Student
June 30, 2020
So sorry to learn of Any's passing. One of the most influential teachers I ever had. He was invested in every student he had and always had more time to give. I cannot imagine how many lives besides my own Any helped shape.

Doug Mohney (Class of 1984)
D Mohney
Student
June 30, 2020
Mr. Mollema was one of my favorite teachers at TRHS. His love for the subject matter made it easy to learn. I most enjoyed his annual narration of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" with the TRHS Symphony Band providing the musical backdrop. You are fondly remembered, and thoughts to your family.
Jennifer Somerlott
Student
June 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Andy's passing. He was my favorite teacher at TRHS. I have thought of him many times throughout the years and will keep thinking of him. My prayers to the entire family.
Holly Yonkers-Mathews
Student
June 29, 2020
He was a wonderful teacher and a terrific TRHS debate team couch - THE BEST! No doubt he helped pave the future direction of my life. Im grateful to have known him and learned from him back in the 80s.
Annette Downey
Student
June 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr. Mollema will always be fondly remembered by his TRHS students. Thank you for sharing him with us!
Kim Bondy
Student
June 29, 2020
Andy was a special teacher who brought a genuine warmth to his classes. Teaching for Andy was sharing his love for the subject, and his students were brought into his passion for the subject. Andy influenced the character and interests of his students, and they were the better for it. I have had the privilege of being taught by pre-eminent scholars in University through my undergraduate and graduate studies. Not one of them influenced my life in the way that Andy did. Andys passion for life lives on through the lives of his former students, who count themselves fortunate to have had the kind of special teacher that you hear about in stories.
Charles Park
Student
June 29, 2020
This amazing teacher fed my love of the written word. He encouraged and critiqued and developed my talent. He respected his students intelligence and we respected his knowledge. I have measured all my educators against this wonderful teacher. Condolences to his family.
Julianne (Adams) Grahn
Student
June 18, 2020
We were very sorry to here about the passing of our neighbor Andy.He was a valued member of the Crystal Lake community and will be missed.
Judi & David Nies
