Wallace Andre Mollema, better known as Andy, passed from this life at Munson Medical Center, Traverse City, on June 16, 2020, with Martha, the love of his life, at his side. He had been a full-time resident of Benzie County since 1996. He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace A. Mollema in 1994, and by his mother, Gertrude Cobb Mollema in 2000.

Andy held BA and MA degrees in Speech from Central Michigan University. He was a speech and English teacher at several Michigan high schools. He began his career at Tecumseh High School in January, 1967, then was a graduate assistant in the Speech Department of CMU in 1968 and 1969. He took a position in the speech department of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School in 1970. In 1977, he married Martha Hallquist and moved to Kalamazoo and completed his 30-year teaching career at Three Rivers High School. During his career, he taught hundreds of students the art of argument and the power of the spoken word, spoken well. At each school, he also served as a debate and forensics coach. His students consistently qualified for state championship competitions, several winning first place honors. Andy was a charter member of the Michigan Speech Coaches Association, which he served as President for several years. At Three Rivers H.S., he was twice named Teacher of the Year.

His main avocation was vocal and theatrical performances. While living in Kalamazoo, he was a regular in musical and dramatic productions at that city's New Vic Theater, working in over 30 shows during an 18-year span. He continued his love of singing and theater as a 22-year member of the Benzie County Community Chorus, often performing as a featured soloist. For the Benzie County Players, he acted in 22 productions, directed seven, and worked on many more in other capacities. He and Martha were season ticket holders to many local music and theater events, including the Traverse Symphony Orchestra and at Interlochen School of Arts. His life was filled with the richness of artistic performance.

He and Martha became active members of the First Congregational Church of Frankfort shortly after their move to Frankfort. There he sang in the choir and served for varying terms as vice-chair of the Church Council, Church Treasurer , and Chairman of the Outreach Committee.

Nothing made him happier than an evening spent with Martha in their Crystal Lake home. The comfort and joy she brought to his life, particularly when severe illness set in during the past few years, strengthened an unshakable bond between them.

A Celebration of Andy's life will be held in Frankfort at 11 a.m. , Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Frankfort. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: First Congregational Church of Frankfort, the Benzie County Chorus, or a charity or organization of your choosing.

