Ward O. Griffen, Jr. died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was 92 years old, and enjoyed a good life as a husband, father, grandfather and surgeon. He was born in New Orleans, LA on July 21, 1928, and moved to Baltimore, MD and then Westchester County, NY, as his father was promoted. He graduated from Princeton University in 1948, and Cornell University Medical College in 1953. After a year of internship at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, he served his general and thoracic surgery residency at the University of Minnesota Hospitals, interrupted by two years as a naval medical officer, in 1955-1957.

On December 27, 1952, he married Margaret Mary (Pudge) Taylor at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale, NY. They are the proud parents of seven children: Peter (Mary) Griffen, MaryEllen (David) Oellerich, Steven (Judy) Griffen, Colleen (Joe) Chappelle, Timothy (Susan) Griffen, Margaret Mary (Sandy) Griffen, and Leah (Paul) Antal; 19 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Dr. Griffen spent his entire working career in academic medicine, serving on the surgical faculty, at the University of Minnesota, and at the University of Kentucky, where he was the Chairman of the Department of Surgery from 1968 until 1984. He then served as the Executive Director/Secretary-Treasurer of the American Board of Surgery from 1984-1994, when he retired. After teaching first and second year medical students as a volunteer faculty member at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine from 1994 to 1997, he and Pudge made their permanent home at the house they built in 1991, in Frankfort, MI.

Dr. Griffen was a member of most of the national surgical societies, including The American Surgical Association, The Southern Surgical Association, The Central Surgical Association, The American College of Surgeons, The Association for Academic Surgery, The Society of University Surgeons, The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, The Society of Vascular Surgery, The Society for Alimentary Tract Surgery, The American Gastroenterological Association, The Halsted Society, and The Transplantation Society. He also served as president of a number of those organizations.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, playing card games and the Frankfort Rotary Club, with its many community-oriented activities including, Meals-on-Wheels. He also was pleased to be able to help, in a small way, with the prisoners he counseled as a member of the St. Ann's Church jail ministry in Frankfort.

Dr. Griffen is survived by his wife, Pudge, of 67 years, his children, his grandchildren: Kristen, Drew, Meghan, Michael, Katherine, Zachary, Sarah, Rosemary, Sammy, Jake, Heidi, Hannah, Oliver, Maura, Matthew, Taylor, Noah, Heather, and Griffen and his great grandchildren Cameron, Emerson, Fin, Gust, Scout, Sloane, Ellis and Willie. They all gave him much joy and happiness during his life.

The family held a private funeral and graveside service on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Any memorial contributions may be directed to Grow Benzie (GrowBenzie.org), BACN (BenzieBACN.org), or Benzie Senior Resources (https://facebook.com/BenzieSeniorResources/)