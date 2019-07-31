Wayne Harold Thom, 80, Beulah, died unexpectedly on July 27, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by family.

Wayne was born in Alpena, MI, on August 12, 1938, the son of Harold and Esther (Miller) Thom. He attended Alpena High School, where he was a stand-out football player receiving a scholarship to play football at Northern Michigan University. Due to a serious knee injury, he was unable to accept Vince Lombardi's invitation to play for the Green Bay Packers. He received his teaching degree from NMU in 1961, and accepted an Industrial Arts teaching position, as well as assistant varsity football coaching job, at Benzie Central Schools. On June 6, 1964, he married Mary Christine Grund, of Beulah, MI. They raised two children, Michael and Jennifer. He was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, helping design and construct the church in Benzonia. Wayne and Chris spent winters in Florida, upon retirement after 35 years of teaching. There, they were faithful attendees of Hope Lutheran Church. Wayne enjoyed fishing, playing chess as well as other games and sports, and spending time with family and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Harold; mother, Esther; and brother, Marvin. He is survived by his wife, Chris; his two children, Michael (Tami) Thom and Jennifer (Kevin) Kennedy; his brother, Ken (Renata) Thom; and his grandchildren, Maggie, Ryan, Noah, and Jake.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Hope Lutheran Church, in Bradenton, FL. A graveside service will be held at Benzonia Twp. Cemetery, MI, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hope Lutheran Church, 4635 26th St. W, Bradenton, FL 34207. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling the arrangements.