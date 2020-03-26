Wayne Michael Smith, died at home on Feb.18, 2020, at the age of 68.

He was born in Highland Park, Michigan, on Sept. 12, 1951, son of the late Harold and Kay (Hash) Smith.

On Aug. 18, 1973, Wayne married Pamela Jean Kozle, and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage until his passing.

Wayne grew up in Waterford, Michigan. At the age of 11, he was proud to have a newspaper route, and saved money to purchase a new 8-foot aluminum boat. He would fish alone, and his passion for fishing grew over time.

Wayne attended Ferris State and Oakland Universities, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. After college, he worked over 20 years at Sears Automotive as a mechanic and service adviser. Afterward, he was very proud to become a certified tax preparer, earn a builder's license and a captain's license for charter boat fishing.

Fishing was his greatest passion, and his fishing buddies called him "Captain Nemo." His charter fishing business began with fishing Lake Erie for walleye and Lake Michigan for salmon and trout. He became a well-respected expert fisherman with many commenting he was the "greatest fisherman they ever met." He competed and placed in countless tournaments throughout Michigan. Twenty years ago, Wayne acted as the general contractor, building his dream home in Frankfort, Michigan.

Ten years ago, Wayne and Pam permanently relocated to Frankfort, and since that time he has fished alongside Captain Eric Walline of Trophy Cup Charters. He was honored to volunteer his time to Tight Lines for Troops for many years.

In the off season, Wayne was proud to have grown a successful painting business by word of mouth only. He also volunteered his painting skills at the Elberta and Frankfort United Methodist Churches.

When Wayne wasn't fishing or painting, he and Pam enjoyed traveling, especially cruising to tropical places, and going to concerts, especially classic rock. Wayne loved playing hockey and baseball, watching football, and playing slots at the casinos taking regular trips to Las Vegas, though his favorite casino was in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Wayne was a loving husband, caring father, proud grandfather and a loyal friend to many. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; daughters, Jessica (John) O'Neill, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Rebecca (Don) Whitmen, of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Caitlin, Ryan and Nora O'Neill, Jacob and Madison Whitmen; sisters, Chery Smith and Julie (Jim) Davidson; brother, Steve (Terry) Smith; many nieces and nephews; beloved cats, Savannah and Lucy; and many friends, who he considered family.

A private service was held. Those desiring may make contributions to the TightLinesforTroops.com or the HeartlandHospiceFund.org. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.