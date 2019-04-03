Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Whitney D. Bourne.

Whitney D. Bourne

BENZONIA -- Whitney D. Bourne, 73, died March 2, 2019. Whitney resided in Benzonia and San Antonio, New Mexico.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Ann (McGraw) Bourne; sister, Rose Sumners; and brother, Bob (Susan) Bourne; nieces, Kimberly (Nicholas) Saccaro and Carmen (Darick) Peplinski.

Private family cremation. No services are planned. Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Lawrence Norman Brown

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Lawrence Norman Brown, 92, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, at Fairmount Health Center, Ohio Living Breckenridge Village in Willoughby, Ohio, where he and his wife, Corine, resided the past 13 years. Spending time with his family was the joy of his life, and they were fortunate to be with him in his final days.

Larry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 1926, to Karl and Lila Brown. He grew up in East Cleveland where, as a youth, he spent his time helping with his father's meat market/grocery store business. He graduated from Shaw High School, in June 1944, and enlisted in the Marine Corps, in which he served a two-year tour of duty and received a Purple Heart resulting from action on Iwo Jima.

In 1949, Larry completed his BA in Physical Education at Ohio State, married his high school sweetheart, Corine Wissman, and began his 30-year teaching and coaching career at Kirtland High School. He went on to be active in both the Willoughby and Kirtland communities through the YMCA, Kiwanis, First Presbyterian Church, and the Kirtland Summer Recreation Program.

During his long retirement, Larry and Connie enjoyed splitting their time between Willoughby, Crystal Lake, in Frankfort, Michigan, and Captiva Island, Florida, as well as countless visits to spend time with their growing family. In Frankfort, he was an active sailor at the Crystal Lake Yacht Club and enjoyed many years of golf and tennis at Crystal Downs Country Club.

Preceding him in death was his beloved wife, Corine; his two sisters, Constance and Marjorie, and their husbands.

He is survived by his sons, Bob (Martha Haddick), Tom (Heidi Lang), and Dave (Sue Cowdrick); grandchildren, Sarah, Adam, Molly (Michael Bartlett), Emily, Stephanie, David (Colleen Haller) Kyle (Taylor Allen), Claire (Ryan Steele) and Liz (Drew DeWitt); and great-grandchildren, Leah and Matthew Steele, and Liam DeWitt.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, April 1, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, on Shankland Road, Willoughby, Ohio. The Rev. Diane Walker, Chaplain at Breckenridge, will officiate at the service. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Breckenridge Village Life Care Fund, 36855 Ridge Road, Willoughby, Ohio, 44094; or the First Presbyterian Church, 4785

Shankland Road, Willoughby, Ohio 44094.

Private family burial will be held this summer at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Frankfort, Michigan.

Albert 'Albie' J. Elias

FRANKFORT -- Albert "Albie" J. Elias, 87, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Maples.

Albie was born July 20, 1931, to Hungarian parents, Burt and Anna (Skuda) Elias, in Flint, Michigan, where he graduated from Flint Northern High School and attended Central Michigan University.

Albie married Norma Spaven, in 1959, and they moved to Frankfort in 1960. He owned and operated Marshall Motel from 1960-2005. In 1986, Albie married Myra Rath. He served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean War.

His special interests included many years of tennis and fishing on Crystal Lake and Lake Michigan, softball games with the Marshall Motel "Sleepers", he loved flying, becoming a private pilot in 1973, a good card game, trying his luck at the casino and many hours spent with the "The Think Tank" at the Frankfort Tackle Box, solving the problems of this world.

He took great pleasure in preparing his favorite Hungarian dishes and sharing them with family and friends.

Albie will be best remembered for his sparkling blue eyes, quite manor, and quick wit.

"Drink champagne for no reason".

Albie was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepfather, Leonard Perowitz; his sister, Barbara Blewitt, and her husband, Leonard; and his stepdaughter, Leah Rath.

He is survived by wife, Myra; daughters, Elaine (Dennis) Battle, of Ypsilanti, and Ella Elias, Kim Peters, of Bonney Lake, Washington; stepsons, Douglas Rath, of Frankfort, and Steven (Crystal) Rath, of Mesick, Michigan; grandchildren, Caitlin Battle, Courtney Battle, Evin Elias, Cooper, Judson, Mason and Laurel Rath; sister, Margaret Schultz.

Celebration of life was held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Frankfort, with the Rev. Dinah Haag officiating. Burial was in Gilmore Twp Cemetery. Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy may consider "Take a Kid Fishing" in Frankfort, or First Congregational Church of Frankfort Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Theresa M. Foust

LAKE ORION -- Theresa M. Foust (Lancewicz, Nickson), 73, of Lake Orion, passed away on March 22, 2019.

Theresa is the loving wife of Ronald Foust, and the late Robert G. Nickson; mother of Teri Ann Nickson-Nye, Joe Gregory (Jennifer) Nickson, Vince (Jamie) Foust, Keith Foust, Dewayne (Mary) Foust; and beloved nana of Britney Foust, Zach Foust, Autumn Nickson-Nye, Sabrina Nickson, Ariana Nickson and Madden Nickson and Oliver Foust.

Through the years Theresa worked at the Community National Bank, Dancer's Fashions, Nino Salvaggio's, Nosie Rosie's Floral & Gift and Papa Joe's Market.

Theresa was the ultimate sports mom of all time, and the Red Wings and Packers just lost a devoted fan. She was a true fighter till the very end.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Theresa's love of animals, please donate to a local animal rescue.

Tammey Jones

BENZONIA -- Tammey Jones, 57, died March 25, 2019.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia

James W. Kirt

BEULAH -- James W. Kirt, 63, died March 28, 2019, at Munson Medical Center.

A memorial is planned for a later date.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Arlene Anne (Robinson) Santer

HONOR -- Arlene Anne (Robinson) Santer, 82, of Honor, Michigan, and Fort Myers, Florida, died on March 30, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer.

She was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, and was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. She held teaching certification in both elementary and secondary education. She was a highly skilled educator, teaching in a variety of primary and secondary classrooms, including the county youth home, but junior high English and history were her specialties.

The love of her life for 50 years was Kenneth George Santer, whom she married in 1960. Their life adventure began on a spring break trip to Florida, in 1957. Together they kept traveling, journeying to each state in the U.S. and Mexico, many South American and Caribbean countries, New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain and Ireland. While at home, they volunteered in the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore, but spent winters back in the place they first ventured, Florida.

She was independent, fierce, and resilient. She had a great wit, sense of humor and loved the sarcasm that runs rampant in the family. Her favorite part of her body was her brain, and as such, she could always be found reading, researching, and teaching. As a small child she would borrow the maximum 12 books from the library each week; so many books that she could barely carry them home. Arlene loved to be outdoors walking, hunting for seashells, fossils, and gemstones on beaches, photographing wildflowers, gardening, camping, or playing golf. She was an amateur archaeologist, who dug up the yard looking for and finding Native American artifacts, with her tablespoons and toothbrushes. Her tidy collection was admired, dated, and cataloged by the Michigan State Archaeologist.

Indoors she loved to read, watercolor and china paint, research genealogy, and sew quilts, crafts, and clothing. Arlene left many loved ones with lifetime reminders of her artistry as a quilting legend. Even in her dying days, she summoned the strength to sit and sew a lasting legacy. Her quilts, some would fetch hundreds of dollars, others given away as Quilts of Valor to veterans and Quilts for Kids, were meticulously crafted, and expertly designed. They adorn the beds of her children and grandchildren and envelop each of them in her love.

She was always so proud of her children, grandchildren, and sons-in-law. She loved and doted on all of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; son, Paul; sister, Noreen Kenyon; and her parents, J. Ransome and Celina (Riel) Robinson.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Michael) D'Alessandro, of Iowa City, Iowa, Sarah (Scott) Michaels, of Durham, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Evan, Ethan, Sean, Keith and Megan; as well as many other family members.

No matter if you called her Mom, Mumma, Grandma, Munga, The Lady, Aunt Arlene, Arlene, or Mrs. Santer, if she loved you, she loved you intensely with all her heart.

A memorial is planned for the summer. Internment will be at Champion Hill Cemetery, Honor, Michigan.

For those that wish to remember Arlene, memorial contributions can be made to: Benzie County Food Partners, Box 598, Honor, MI 49640.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.