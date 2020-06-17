Wilfred William Radionoff
ELBERTA -- Wilfred William "Will" Radionoff, 91, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, in Beaver Island.

Will was born to his parents, George and Nellie Radionoff, in Detroit, Michigan, on Oct. 16, 1928.

Will married the love of his life, the late Martha (Hamill) Radionoff, on Nov. 2, 1951. He served in Guam as a United States Marine. Will loved hunting, fishing, working on cars, and woodworking. He was always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Will is survived by his son, Stephen (Tammy) Radionoff; daughter, Susan (Jeff) Shotwell; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on June 27, at the Herring Lake Baptist Church, with a visitation being held two hours prior, at noon. A light lunch will take place after the service. All who knew Will are welcome to come and share.



Published in Benzie County Record Patriot on Jun. 17, 2020.
