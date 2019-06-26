Willard George Hanmer

Willard George Hanmer, 87, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Benzonia, Michigan, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Ocala, Florida. He was born January 27, 1932, in Flint, the son of George and Ruth (Lentz) Hanmer.

Willard is survived by: his wife, Marilyn (Kennedy) Hanmer, of Ocala, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Willard was preceded in death by: his parents; and his siblings, Juanita (Veryl) Cady and Winona (Ralph) Rowe.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating. Interment will follow in the Benzonia Township Cemetery in Benzonia. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

 
Published in The Benzie County Record Patriot on June 26, 2019
