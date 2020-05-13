THOMPSONVILLE-William Craig Fitzner "Billy", 62, passed peacefully in his sleep April 15, 2020. Billy was born May 12, 1957, the third of four children, to William and Mae (Kelfoot) Fitzner, of Thompsonville.He participated in wrestling and football at Benzie Central, graduating with the class of 1975..Billy lived his entire life in Thompsonville. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged on June 14, 1978.Billy has three siblings all residing in Benzie Co. and Grand Traverse area, eldest sister, Linda Belanger (Husband Patrick); Kathy (Dave) Bellemore; and youngest, Tammy Hansen; his mom, Mae; nieces and nephews, Tricia, Lena, Joe, Joshua and Makyia, are all willing to carry the torch. Great-nieces and nephews, Thomas, Joie, and William.Billy was preceded in death by his father, William Ray (10/30/05).Billy was a gadget guy. Buy him a bike as a kid and piece by piece it came apart; just to see how things worked. He had a unique ability to hear that "ping" or engine knock, locate the problem and fix it or tell you how to fix it. He could do it with clocks, motorcycles, anything mechanical or electrical.He took courses at Northwestern Michigan College, graduating in 1976, studying Automotive Technical. He went on to obtain an Associate Degree in 1977. Continuing his education, taking electrical courses at ITT in Wyoming, MI, specialized in Robotics.Did I say Billy loved music? He played guitar and harmonica. He could be seen at many karaoke venues in his day, drinking a Pepsi of course.With all the good Billy achieved, health issues prevailed for much of his life. A good natured guy, Christian in belief and an up lifting guy to be around.Billy's request for cremation will be honored. A memorial service will be determined for a future date. Contributions may be given to the family in c/o Mae Fitzner. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store