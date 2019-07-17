William 'Bill' Daniel Dodge

HONOR-William "Bill" Daniel Dodge, 63, died Oct. 24, 2018.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Platte Township Hall, 11935 Fowler Road, Honor, MI 49640. Everyone who knew and loved him is welcome to come and view his life and the evolution of Finely Finished in pictures and art. Please bring smiles, hugs, stories and well wishes.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jane Franklin

Mary Jane Franklin rejoined her loving husband Stanley on June 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Mary Jane and her twin sister, Margaret, were born on April 8, 1930, to Lawrence and Beryl Abbott, in Manistee.

She was preceded in death by husband, Stanley Paul, in 1985; brothers, Lawrence and Richard Abbott; brother-in-law, John Bilsky; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Doris Abbott. Surviving are her daughter, Margaret "Peg" Beryl Franklin, of Grand Rapids; son, Timothy Paul (Margaret) Franklin, of Kalamazoo; granddaughter, Abigail (Joseph) Franklin-Bly, of Kalamazoo; and her twin sister, Margaret Haynes Bilsky, of Grand Rapids. After graduating from Frankfort High School, Mary Jane attended Central Michigan University, and graduated with a bachelor degree, then went on to get her masters degree from Western Michigan University. Mary Jane was a teacher for Grand Rapids Public Schools, then moved to Wyoming Public Schools. She was very active with the Wyoming Education Association. Mary Jane loved traveling in her motor home, and took several cruises and trips to Europe. She spent her winters in Nokomis FL. Mary Jane was a longtime active member of Park Congregational Church, serving in many capacities as well as the choir. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 4291 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Michigan Chapter.

Randall 'Randy' Johnson

BEULAH -- Randall "Randy" Johnson, 71, died July 8, 2019, at Munson Medical Center. Born in Frankfort on Dec. 8. 1947, the son of John and Ila (Gilbert) Johnson.

On Aug. 8, 1967, Randy married Karen Kellior Johnson, who survives. He is also survived by two children; Jeffrey (Jenny) and Kimberly (Kelly) Sanchez; grandchildren, Tyler (Tuesday) and Cori Schmidt, Jonathan and Julie Johnson, Dallas and Kortlyn Pries; great-granddaughter, Celeste Schmidt; sisters, Adelle Porter and Patricia Scheodel; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Ness and Jeri Johnson; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Daryl Cady and Robert Johnson; sister, Phylis Stoops; brother-in-law, Robert Ness; granddaughter, Destiny Schmid and son-in-law, Joe Schmidt.

Randy was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1971, after two tours of duty in Vietnam.

After the service, Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing and family time.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., July 22, at Eden Bible Church.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be given to the UPDON ([email protected]), Kristen Cambensy, or the Area 36 Special Olympics ([email protected]), Pam Bahrman. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James 'Jimmy' Kirt

James "Jimmy" Kirt

March 28, 2019

James "Jimmy" Kirt of Beulah, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., July 19, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, 7223 South Street, Benzonia, MI 49616. Please join us to celebrate Jimmy's life. The family is being cared for by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Norris

FRANKFORT-Elizabeth Norris, 61, died July 3, 2019, at her home. Born Oct. 19, 1957, in Paw Paw, Mich., the daughter of Lawrence and Nancy Dienes.

On May 29, 1983, Elizabeth married Douglas, and together they have one daughter, Shilah Norris, who survive..

She is also survived by sister, Carol.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.

Donald 'Don' Lee Pierce

BENZONIA-Donald "Don" Lee Pierce, 76, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born February 27, 1943, in Saginaw, the son of Frederick and Beatrice (Noffsinger) Pierce.

Don was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and was awarded the Purple Heart. Known as "The Boogie Man," Don was a gifted piano player who pounded out songs with flair and gusto. He loved to listen to upbeat jazz and blues music, and he loved to go for long car rides. Don will be remembered as a kind and decent man, with a good sense of humor and a big heart. He will be missed.

Don is survived by: his brother, Jim Pierce; his niece, Becky Pierce; his nephew, J.R. (Laurie) Pierce; his friend, Craig Dixon; his friend and caregiver, Jill Sue VanSetters; and many cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating. Interment followed in the Benzonia Township Cemetery, followed by a luncheon. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Dene Striebich

BEULAH -- Edward Dene Striebich, of Beulah, 84, passed away July 2, 2019. Dene was born on Feb. 15, 1935. son of Edward J. Striebich and Euince Eliza (Traviss) Striebich.

Dene honorably served in the Naval Reserve. Dene is survived by James Kent Striebich and Mark Curtis Striebich. No memorial will be held at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.