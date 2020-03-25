Patsy Smolik Potter Beck

Patsy Smolik Potter Beck, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, at the age of 76, surrounded by her family.

Patsy is survived by her beloved husband, William Frank Beck; and her sons, Robert Brian Potter (Lisa) and Timothy Moore Potter (Jennifer).

She was predeceased by her adored son, Michael Davidson Potter. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara (Woodgie) Logan, Sarah Smolik and Susan Scarborough. She was predeceased by her brother, Edmund (Ned) Smolik Jr.

Patsy is survived by her six grandchildren, Nicole Alise Potter, Catherine Jane Potter, Robert Michael Potter, Caroline Marie Potter, Courtney Davidson Potter and Andrew Michael Potter. She is also survived by her four stepchildren, and eight stepgrandchildren. She was "Mamie" to all who knew and loved her.

Patsy was born on Dec. 18, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Dr. Edmund A. Smolik and Jane (Davidson) Smolik. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, in St. Louis, Missouri, and a 1965 graduate of Barat College of the Sacred Heart, in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Patsy lived a vibrant life, and resided, among other places, in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia, Brussels, and Frankfort, Michigan. She loved to watch her grandchildren play their many sports, go to their dance recitals, and attend any of their activities that she could find. If there was a grandchild's event somewhere, you always knew where to find Mamie. She also cherished her close ties with St. Louis Priory, as well as the monastic community at St. Louis Abbey.

Patsy particularly relished her time in Michigan, whether in her home in Frankfort or in her family cottage in the CSA, both ideally situated on Lake Michigan, witness to countless amazing sunsets. The Congregational Summer Assembly was especially important to Patsy. She had numerous dear and lifelong friends there, and was honored to serve as vice president of the board of trustees on two separate occasions. She was a constant fixture at Monday Night Dancing (aka Square Dancing), first as participant, and later as "Mom" and then "Mamie." She also loved to perform, and later watch her children and grandchildren perform, in the annual Children's Operetta, and play in the yearly July and August tennis tournaments. She was an ardent supporter of the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts, and numerous other Benzie area charities.

Ten years of cancer was no match for Patsy's love of life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who love her deeply.

A celebration of her life will be held in Frankfort this July, with details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Michael Davidson Potter Scholarship Fund, St. Louis Priory School, 500 S. Mason Road., St. Louis, MO 63141; Congregational Summer Assembly Education Fund, P.O. Box 1026, Frankfort, MI 49635

Arrangements are by Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home. Visit osfuneralhomes.com.

William Donald'Don' Collins

ILLAC -- William Donald "Don" Collins, 79, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Don is survived by his son, Cliff (Christine) Collins; his daughter, Michelle (Jesus) Guerra; his mother-in-law, Marian Lutz; his sister, Nancy Rupert; his much-loved grandchildren, Nathan, Will, Joseph, Justin and Alexandria; beloved extended family, several much-loved nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Don's Celebration of Life will be held on June 6, 2020, at the Jowett Family Funeral Home, 7223 South St., Benzonia. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1-2 p.m. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. The grave site service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Cleon Township Cemetery, in Copemish. Everyone is welcome to a luncheon to follow at 4 p.m. at the Read-Osborne American Legion Post 531, 18483 Cadillac Highway, Copemish, MI.

The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Betsie Valley District Library in Thompsonville or to the Read-Osborne American Legion Post No. 531.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation.

Jonathan Drury

ELBERTA -- Jonathan Drury, died March 4, 2020 at home.

Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.