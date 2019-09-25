William J. Ballard

TRAVERSE CITY - William J. Ballard, Sr. age 90, of Lake Ann, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Culver Meadows. Bill was born at home in Chambers County, AL, on June 30, 1929, to Joseph Olney and Annie Mae (Clements) Ballard. He married Constance Helen McNulty, on Feb. 23, 1952, in Columbia, South Carolina, they were married for 65 years.

Bill attended Opelika High School in Opelika, AL, graduating in 1947. During high school, he was captain of the band, worked as a life guard, covered high school activities for the Opelika newspaper and joined the Junior Army ROTC. After graduation, he joined the Army, transferring to Alabama National Guard, to fulfill his military obligation. While attending Auburn Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University), graduating in 1954, with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. During this period, his unit was activated in December 1950. While activated he received the rank of master sergeant, realized he enjoyed organizing and teaching others.

Bill earned his Master's degree in Television from Syracuse University, in 1955. Bill and his classmates ended up in the "Closed Circuit Educational Television" industry, a new frontier of television, later to become PBS. His professional career in public television started in 1955 at Auburn University. Bill came to Delta College, before it even opened its doors in University Center, MI, in 1961. While there he became director of television, station manager, and taught classes to the students of Delta's Channel 19, and was head of the broadcasting department. Mentoring students was his hobby and he wrote over 200 letters of recommendation. He retired in 1986. He described his broadcasting career of 32 years as exciting, stressful and varied but never dull.

He and his wife Connie were able to turn their hobby of collecting antiques, into a small antique business called Connie's Antiques in Honor, and Wilson's in Traverse City, for many years. He has been involved with the Rotary Club in Midland and Frankfort, active with WIAA at Interlochen and Dennos Museum. He and Connie were avid fans of the Old Town Playhouse, traveling the world and salmon fishing in Frankfort.

Bill adored his wife Connie, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was always a good listener, and was always talking to those around him, whether it was his legislator or the guy sweeping the floor.

Bill is survived by his children; William (Karen) Ballard, Laura (Steven) King, Charles Ballard, Madeleine Carey; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Lauri) King, Zeb King, William (Andrea) Ballard III, Michael Ballard, Robert (Stephanie) Ballard, Melissa Ann Carey, Laura Constance Carey, Meghan Taylor and Alexa Hettwer; and seven great-grandchildren, Colton and Sawyer King, Logan, Dalton and Payton King, Lucas and Dylan Ballard. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two half-sisters; and one brother.

A celebration of Bill's life will take place at 3 p.m., on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. A reception will take place at the funeral home immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers it was Bill's request that memorial contributions be directed to; Benzie Senior Resources, 10542 Main St, Honor, MI 49640 or American Legion Post 35, 1231 Hastings St, Traverse City, MI 49686.

Francis Eugene (Frank) Coddens

Francis Eugene (Frank) Coddens, passed away April 14, 2019, at this hime in Desert Hills, Arizona. Frank never gave up home during his seven month battle with pancreatic cancer. Frank was born on May 4, 1942, in Frankfort, Michigan, to Floyd and Geraldine Coddens. He graduated from Benzonia High School, in 1960, and from Michigan State University, in 1966. Frank married Donna Ryan on August 28, 1965, and together they had two beautiful daughters, Lisa and Lori. Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967, and attended Basic and Advanced Infantry School in Ft. Benning, Georgia. After completion, he applied, and was accepted, for Infantry Officer Candidates School, which he successfully completed. First. Lt. Coddens served as Mobile Advisory Team Leader in Vietnam, being awarded the Bronze Star for his accomplishments. In 1972, Frank purchased Wycoff Insurance with his friend, Fred Loffer. They were fondly referred to as "Frick and Frack". Frank retired in 2014 after a very successful career in the insurance business.

On July 28, 1989, Frank married Molly (Daniels) Williams, and became a supportive father to Molly's child, Chad. As an active member of the community, Frank was a member of the Mount Vernon Noon Rotary, instrumental in starting Skagit Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever, Little League coach and youth basketball coach. Frank loved watching sports and rarely missed a MSU football game. Frank loved hunting and fishing from an early age, and made many fishing trips to Nootka Sound and hunting trips to North Dakota. He loved snow skiing and shared that passion with his daughters, Indy car racing with his on, Chad, and his love for his dogs, with all who knew him.

Frank is survived by his wife, Molly; children, Lisa Coddens, Lori (Brian) Christensen, Chad Williams; grandchildren, Evan, Kyle, Dylan, Hailey; and great-grandson, Ethan; brother, Larry (Sue) Coddens; sisters, Loretta Mauseth, Mary Komar and Monica (Jim) Ricco.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Washington.

A memorial for Frank will be held at 11 a.m., September 28, 2019, at Veterans Memorial Park, Benzonia, Michigan.

Linda R. Dalman

THOMPSONVILLE-Linda R. Dalman, Thompsonville, 70, died September 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 at the Jowett Family Funeral Home, with Bob Larimer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday September 28, at Joyfield Twp Cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home

Daniel Lee Garber

Daniel Lee Garber died on June 30, 2019.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday September 29, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial at the Almira Township Park, 7276 Ole White Drive, Lake Ann, MI 49650.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Almira Township in care of Veterans Memorial at the above address.

Gordon Fraser Kells

Gordon Fraser Kells died peacefully on September 15, 2019. He was born August 2, 1936, to Thomas and Margaret Kells in Detroit, MI.

A graduate of Detroit Southeastern High School, Gordon enlisted in the Army with the 5th Infantry Division (Mechanized), serving for two years in Tokyo as a cartographer.

He received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University as well as a Master of Arts from Eastern Michigan and another from Michigan State University. He was a cartographer for the United States Geological Survey, was a Rhodes Scholar and taught geography at George Washington University, Mott Community College, The University of Michigan-Flint, and Northwest Michigan College.

Gordon traveled the world with his wife, Marlene, of 58 yrs, and was active in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Beulah. He coached high school swimming at Flint Powers Catholic, was Scoutmaster for Troop 31 in Flint, was an inept sailor, and was an avid and gifted photographer. He was voted Class Clown in high school and was beloved by his students, friends, and family.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene (April 2019). He is survived by son, Jonathan; daughter, Jennifer Freier (Jim); grandchildren, Jordan, Ian, Madeline, Zachary, Jack; and great-grandaughter, Charlotte.

Memorial plans are yet to be scheduled, but may be obtained in future by contacting St Andrew's Presbyterian, Beulah.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michigan State University Alumni Scholarship Fund (Benzie County Chapter) at: https://givingto.msu.edu/gift. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.